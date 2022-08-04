Democrat Caleb Hemmer and Republican Michelle Foreman will face off in the November general election for state House District 59 after Foreman won the Republican primary on Thursday over Wyatt Rampy.
Hemmer, a health care executive and former official in the Bredesen administration, was unopposed in his primary.
The seat is open after Rep. Jason Potts (D-Nashville) opted not to run for reelection. The district encompasses parts of southern Davidson County including Belle Meade and Green Hills and could represent Republicans’ best hope for a pickup in the Davidson County delegation.
There has not been a Nashville Republican in the state legislature since Sen. Steve Dickerson lost reelection in 2020. After redistricting, Wilson County Republican Sen. Mark Pody’s district includes a sliver of Davidson County.
Foreman is a local conservative activist and member of the Tennessee Republican Party executive committee.