Charlane Oliver is expected to succeed retiring Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) in the state Senate after winning the Democratic primary in District 19 on Thursday.

Oliver, co-founder of The Equity Alliance, beat lobbyist and former Metro Councilmember Jerry Maynard and former Metro Councilmember Ludye Wallace, plus Barry Barlow, in the primary.

Rossi Turner was also on the ballot but he dropped out and endorsed Oliver.

Oliver will face Republican Pime Hernandez in the November general election, though the district strongly favors Democrats.