Two new candidates have emerged in state Senate District 19, which includes much North Nashville and Southeast Nashville.
Following Sen. Brenda Gilmore’s last-minute decision to retire and endorse attorney Keeda Haynes, the state’s anti-skulduggery law triggered an extended qualifying period. Former Metro Councilmember Jerry Maynard picked up a petition seeking to qualify for the Democratic primary for the seat on Tuesday, and The Equity Alliance co-founder Charlane Oliver followed suit on Wednesday.
Neither responded to requests for comment.
The new qualifying deadline is April 28. The Democratic primary is scheduled for August. So far, no Republican candidates have entered the race, and the election is expected to be easily won by whichever Democrat wins the primary.
Since leaving Metro Council, Maynard has remained heavily involved in local politics, including through the public and government relations company The Maynard Group. He served as a fundraising liaison for Gilmore during her run for Senate in the 2018 cycle.
Oliver joined other Black women in launching The Equity Alliance in 2016. The organization, along with an affiliated political action group, has been involved in local and statewide campaigns since and advocates for voting rights and other issues.