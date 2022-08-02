While in town for a weeklong event, anti-abortion activists took advantage of their time in Nashville to terrorize organizations that, at least at one point, offered abortion services. By the time the group, Operation Save America, held its rally at the Tennessee State Capitol on Saturday, it had seen four arrests and a restraining order.
“We are focusing our energy here in the Volunteer state as we believe Tennessee is ripe for revival and reformation,” read an event listing for Operation Save America’s national event, Foundations of Freedom, which kicked off July 23 and ended July 30.
Tennessee already has a near-total abortion ban in place, set to officially become law Aug. 25. Until the trigger law that was put into motion by the reversal of Roe v. Wade takes effect, the state is under a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
On Friday, Carafem — a Mt. Juliet-based abortion clinic and sexual health services provider — filed and was granted a restraining order against the group, including six of its members and three additional activists.
The case alleges that the anti-abortion activists violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which makes it a federal crime to obstruct entrances to abortion clinics or prevent individuals from obtaining or providing reproductive health care services. OSA has violated the FACE Act multiple times in the past, including in California and Ohio, according to court documents.
Twice during the week of OSA's Nashville event, Carafem went into lockdown for at least 30 minutes because of threats from protestors. First, on July 26, seven men, led by OSA national director Jason Storms, split off from the group of 150 sidewalk protestors and attempted to enter the building. After insistence by Mt. Juliet Police, the defendants left the property and relocated to the sidewalks, according to the report. On July 28, three protestors not formally affiliated with OSA entered the medical building and proceeded to Carafem’s office, attempting to get staff to open the door by requesting services.
When denied entrance, defendant Bevelyn Williams threatened, on video: “Now either they [are] gonna let us in or we take this whole building down. It’s up to them.” Police eventually got them to leave.
Later that day, the same three who tried to enter Carafem, plus another, were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing at Planned Parenthood in Nashville, Tennessee Lookout reports. Planned Parenthood hadn’t provided abortion procedures at that location since June 27.
Court documents detail that the Mt. Juliet deputy police chief reported to Carafem staff that the OSA defendants with whom he spoke referred to escalating protests and plans to “fill the hallways” of the clinic “sometime soon,” and that they “have men out here who are willing to do what needs to be done.”
“While anti-abortion activists, like those espousing any cause, are protected by the First Amendment when they demonstrate, protesters may not physically obstruct others from exercising their rights,” says Stella Yarbrough, legal director of American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, in a statement. “The First Amendment does not protect people blockading clinic entrances. Nor should any health care worker have to risk threats or harassment for providing a legal medical procedure. And no person seeking an abortion should have to risk being abused for exercising their right to choose.”
Carafem reports that staff is evaluating whether they can take walk-in appointments again, changing routes to and from their homes and paying attention to who is following them on the interstate. One staff member, who was quoted in court documents, added security equipment and blinds to their home.
“We were told at some point by Officer Mulliins [sic] that the OSA was planning to occupy the hallway between now and 8/25/22 when the trigger ban takes effect,” the staff member said in the report. “This makes me feel anxious all over again because it could happen any time and we may not have the [security] team here. I am concerned for the clinic staff's safety.”
Last week, OSA had reserved blocks of hotel rooms at three hotels in Murfreesboro, and based training and speaking events out of Parkway Baptist Church in Smyrna. Local pastors Kyle Tate, Todd Jacobs, Shelby Hazard and Bo Linham also took part in the event, according to its website.
“With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Tennessee’s trigger ban on abortion is set to take effect during the week we will be in Nashville!" reads a statement on OSA's website. "We believe this is God’s providence in the timing of our event as we will be able to effectively pressure city and state leaders to ensure full enforcement of the ban, and seek to help close up loopholes in the legislation. The abortion clinics are currently closed in the Nashville area, we are rejoicing for this, but there is still much work to be done! Please be in prayer for strategic guidance as to how to best utilize our time and efforts in Tennessee!”