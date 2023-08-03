A new vice mayor will lead the Metro Council as Angie Henderson has been elected to the seat.
Henderson secured 52 percent of the vote, beating incumbent Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.
Shulman has served as vice mayor since he was elected in a 2018 special election. The following year he won a full four-year term. He had previously represented the Green Hills area on Metro Council from 1999 to 2007 and served as an at-large Metro councilmember from 2015 to 2018.
Henderson has served two four-year terms representing District 34 on the Metro Council. She was term-limited and opted to challenge Shulman for the position, largely responsible for running Metro Council meetings and first in line of succession in the case of the death or resignation of the mayor.
“I think it is very important to speak with all incoming councilmembers and to understand their background in service; their background professionally; their primary concerns,” Henderson said earlier this year about how she would lead the council.