A Freedom Rider and civil rights icon. An innovator of Nashville’s most famous dish. A former United States senator. Several widely celebrated songwriters, a former Tennessee Titans general manager, and the longest-serving woman in Tennessee state Senate history. 

These are just a few of the Nashvillians, former Nashvillians and other locally significant people our city lost in 2021. In our annual In Memoriam issue, we at the Nashville Scene commemorate some of the irreplaceable figures who died over the past year.

Read on and remember.

 

In Memoriam 2021: Music

Remembering Tom T. Hall, Connie Bradley, Kenneth Wayne 'Scat' Springs, Nanci Griffith, Ross Norton, Robb Earls and more

