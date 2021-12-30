A Freedom Rider and civil rights icon. An innovator of Nashville’s most famous dish. A former United States senator. Several widely celebrated songwriters, a former Tennessee Titans general manager, and the longest-serving woman in Tennessee state Senate history.

These are just a few of the Nashvillians, former Nashvillians and other locally significant people our city lost in 2021. In our annual In Memoriam issue, we at the Nashville Scene commemorate some of the irreplaceable figures who died over the past year.

Read on and remember.

+6 In Memoriam 2021: Politics Remembering Ernest ‘Rip’ Patton, Thelma Harper, Cornelia Clark and more

+12 In Memoriam 2021: Music Remembering Tom T. Hall, Connie Bradley, Kenneth Wayne 'Scat' Springs, Nanci Griffith, Ross Norton, Robb Earls and more

+4 In Memoriam 2021: Business Remembering Ben Rechter, James Cheek III, Alice Pearson Chapman, Patricia C. Frist and more

+2 In Memoriam 2021: Food Remembering Sandra Austin, Bolton Matthews, Sam Kopsombut and Frank Hall