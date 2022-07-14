It’s time to vote. Again.

Early voting for Nashville’s Aug. 4 election begins Friday, July 15, at the Howard Office Building on Second Avenue South, and will expand to all early voting locations on Wednesday, July 20. The last day of early voting is set for Saturday, July 30, and the hours and addresses of all 11 early-voting spots can be found via nashville.gov.

So what’s on the ballot here in Davidson County? With the Metro primaries having taken place in May, the Aug. 4 ballot will feature the citywide general elections, many of which are uncontested. Elections for circuit court, chancery court, general sessions, juvenile court and criminal court judgeships as well as the offices of district attorney, public defender, county trustee, sheriff, register of deeds, circuit court clerk, criminal court clerk and juvenile court clerk are all uncontested, most of those races having been effectively decided by the spring’s Democratic primaries. (The one exception in that lot is General Sessions Division IX, as Republican Brian A. Horowitz is facing off against Democrat Lynda F. Jones in the general.) Also on the municipal ballot are four proposed Metro Charter amendments and the general matchups for Metro Nashville Public Schools board districts 2, 4, 6 and 8, the first partisan faceoffs in Metro school board history. Also on the ballot is the race for Oak Hill city commissioner.

Also on the slate for Aug. 4 are statewide primaries — and there’s a lot of action on that front. In this issue, find details on the state House and Senate primary races taking place in Nashville, as well as the Democratic gubernatorial primary. And on the federal front, Aug. 4 will see primary elections for U.S. House of Representatives districts 5, 6 and 7. With the former Democratic stronghold 5th Congressional District having been carved up by redistricting at the hands of Tennessee Republicans earlier this year, that district’s Republican primary has become a massive free-for-all.

Read on for more. And once again, we'll see you at the polls.

