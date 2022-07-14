The representatives for Nashville’s 10 state House districts are on the ballot this year. Half of the races are uncontested, but there are primary matchups in districts 52 and 59, and in the November general election, an incumbent Democrat will face a Republican in districts 53, 59 and 60.

The marquee primary race on the Aug. 4 ballot is District 52’s contest between bona fide progressives Delishia Porterfield and Justin Jones.

Porterfield has experience as an elected official — she has served as the Metro councilmember for District 29 since 2019 and is the former vice chair of the Budget and Finance Committee. She also supported calls to redirect funding for law enforcement to other areas of the city’s budget. She worked as a special education coach for Metro Nashville Public Schools and has served on the Metro Council’s Education Committee.

Jones is a well-known activist and has been a frequent presence at the Tennessee State Capitol advocating for social justice and pushing back against the legislature’s various right-wing platforms. In 2019, he clashed with then-Speaker of the House Glen Casada, whose chief of staff submitted false evidence against the activist (unintentionally, he said) to the Davidson County District Attorney’s office. In summer 2020, Jones was also one of several founding members of the People’s Plaza, a 60-day protest initiative against police brutality held across the street from the Capitol.

District 52 includes part of southeast Nashville around Antioch, as well as a small part of East Nashville. The seat currently belongs to Democrat Mike Stewart, who is not seeking reelection. There is no Republican candidate, so the primary winner will effectively win the seat.

In District 53, Democrat Jason Powell will face off in the November general against Republican Dia Hart. Powell won his seat in 2012 and has represented the district that stretches from Berry Hill down Nolensville Pike to Cane Ridge.

In District 59, Democrat Jason Potts is stepping down. Michelle Foreman and Wyatt Rampy are racing for the Republican nomination, with the winner facing off in the November general election against Caleb Hemmer, the only Democrat on the ballot. District 59 has been redrawn to contain parts of Bellevue, Belle Meade, Antioch and other southeastern neighborhoods in Davidson County.

In District 60, which includes parts of Old Hickory and Donelson, incumbent Democrat Darren Jernigan will see a Republican challenger in Christopher Huff this fall. For a while it looked like Jernigan might face off against Jim Gotto for a third time, but the Republican withdrew from his party’s primary. Gotto was the previous District 60 rep before Jernigan unseated him in 2012 — Jernigan trounced him to secure reelection in 2014 and has held his seat since then.

Incumbents Bo Mitchell (District 50), Bill Beck (District 51), Vincent Dixie (District 54), John Ray Clemmons (District 55), Bob Freeman (District 56) and Harold Love (District 58) do not have any primary challengers on the August ballot, and will not face Republican opponents in the November general.