I recently came across an enlightening CNBC story about Brendan Madden, a 25-year-old driver for Luigi’s Famous Pizza and Catering in Lincroft, N.J. The compelling account relates Madden’s experiences as a delivery driver and the challenges he faces in an industry heavily reliant on tips.
For me, Madden’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the impact our tipping habits can have on the lives of hardworking individuals. It was disheartening to learn about the unpredictability of his earnings, which can range from a meager $13 to a substantial $200 in tips on any given day. Madden lives with his parents and has clear gratitude for his own situation, while also expressing his concerns about how others survive given the flaws in the tipping system. He discusses the challenges of relying on the goodwill of customers. I believe his story resonates with the struggles faced by servers nationwide, and highlights the need for us to examine our own tipping practices and consider the far-reaching consequences they can have.
Let’s take a moment to delve into the origins of the term “tip.” According to one story related by the Tampa Bay Times, the term supposedly originated in 18th-century English taverns, where patrons would place coins in a box marked “To Insure Promptness.” While there may be days when we feel the service is not as prompt as we would like, we must remember that servers, like anyone else, have their share of challenges. They may have personal issues, financial difficulties or even health concerns, yet they strive to provide us with a pleasant dining experience.
Unlike many of us who have the luxury of retreating to an office or private space when we have a bad day, servers are constantly in the public eye throughout their shifts. While I don’t make excuses for workers who display laziness, I firmly believe that the majority of those in the hospitality industry are dedicated and committed to their roles. I co-own a restaurant called Valentino’s in Nashville, so I appreciate the efforts of restaurant owners who — like myself and my business partner — strive to create a fair and supportive environment for both servers and patrons.
Let’s focus on Tennessee’s server wages.
According to a recent table noted on the U.S. Department of Labor website, the minimum wage for tipped employees is a mere $2.13 per hour, a figure that hasn’t changed in many years. All employees working in the United States are entitled to at least the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, but many may not realize that employers can use an employee’s tips to meet this requirement. However, if an employee does not earn enough tips to reach the minimum wage, the employer is obligated to make up the difference. It is essential for servers to understand their rights and inform their employers if they consistently fall below the federal minimum wage.
Food delivery workers also experience very similar outcomes, as mentioned by Madden in the CNBC story. CBS News ran a story back in April on the fact that tipping etiquette has changed, specifically since the pandemic: “Tipping etiquette — once relatively simple and straightforward — has been upended in the last few years, as a global pandemic … and the rise of third-party delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which tack on a slew of fees that appear to include delivery charges, can leave customers feeling less than generous toward delivery people themselves.”
This is understandable. It’s hard to tip if you think the company providing the goods is already taking care of their employees. Still, I’d encourage you to read the fee section carefully to see what portion the server or delivery person is actually receiving. What’s more, kindness, patience and a smile don’t cost anything — and are always appreciated.
Let’s make a conscious decision to be more generous with our tipping. Our generosity can significantly impact the lives of servers and contribute to a fairer and more sustainable hospitality industry. I encourage restaurant and venue owners also to ensure they take good care of their servers, recognizing their hard work and dedication. Together, we can foster an environment that values and supports those who make our dining experiences enjoyable. By tipping generously, we can demonstrate gratitude for the tireless efforts of servers and contribute to their financial stability and well-being.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.