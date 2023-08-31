As I drive through Nashville these days, I can’t help but let my mind wander back to the earlier years — when my friend and business partner Jimmy Webb and I kick-started our entrepreneurial journey. Memories of excitement, uncertainty and the thrill of forging our own path flood my senses, and strangely enough, the essence of those early days includes the unique and incredible vibe of a place that’s been a constant in Nashville’s ever-changing landscape: Brown’s Diner.
Located on Blair Boulevard near our former office, Brown’s Diner holds a special place in my heart. It’s a reminder of the journey Jimmy and I forged, from humble beginnings to where our company is today. Just as we set out on our own with dreams and ambitions, this locally iconic establishment set out with its own mission, and has stood the test of time. Brown’s has been continually serving up delectable food to generations of patrons.
Looking back, it’s not just the food that makes Brown’s so remarkable, but the stories woven into its history. Celebrities including Vince Gill, John Prine and Don Everly have graced its stools, blurring the lines between fame and familiarity. To myself and many others, the diner is an example of Nashville’s charm and acceptance — where legends and locals gather on equal footing. I too was once a regular, drawn in by its unassuming atmosphere and the promise of genuine connections.
Nashville is a city of transformations, and Brown’s Diner has been a witness to these changes for nearly a century. Its doors first opened in 1927, and over the years, it has evolved without losing its essence. Jim Love was its owner for 47 years — but the diner was sold in 2021. Prior to making the sale, Love was very cognizant of the type of owner he wanted to take over, himself having purchased the business from the family of original owner Charlie Brown. It was clear that Love wanted the new owner to preserve the character of the restaurant. Restaurateur Bret Tuck, one of the original partners in Edley’s Bar-B-Que, became the new owner.
Even as Brown’s underwent a change in ownership and a subtle remodel in 2021, the wise choice was made not to erase its history. Tuck had been a fan of Brown’s for years — and obviously recognized the value of authenticity over modernization, and therefore preserved the very vibe that captured the hearts of its patrons for decades. The simple and flavorful menu remains and still satisfies the cravings of young and old alike. Further, and to Tuck’s credit, he retained Brown’s Diner employees including Terry Young, Daphne McFarland, Ron Kimbro and Gordy Stewart, who have been there for decades. They have long proved their loyalty to Brown’s and are excellent at what they do, because they enjoy being a part of the iconic establishment. Furthermore, the regulars are happy to see the same familiar faces — and to feel they are still part of Nashville’s definitive character.
Brown’s is not just another diner — it’s a living, breathing part of Nashville’s story. It’s the place where artists and construction workers alike gather, sharing stories and laughter, united by the universal language of great food. In a world where the dining scene is constantly reinventing itself, Brown’s stands in continuity as a space that still evokes the spirit of the past while remaining relevant. The diner’s walls have absorbed tales for generations, becoming a gallery of memories for anyone who walks through its doors.
As I reflect on my journey and Nashville’s path, I can’t help but realize that Brown’s Diner encapsulates the essence of this city. It’s more than just a place to savor the best burger in town or a hearty chili — it’s a slice of history, a meeting ground for dreamers, and a haven for those seeking genuine experiences.
For nearly everyone who’s crossed its threshold, Brown’s Diner is the epitome of a great diner. It’s a place where friendships are forged, culinary desires are fulfilled, and live music carries the energy of Nashville’s beating heart. It’s a cherished landmark that has not only preserved my good memories, but continues to create fresh ones for newcomers and regulars alike. While Nashville evolves, one thing remains constant: Brown’s Diner is a timeless gem, a testament to the authenticity that defines this city — a place where you can make great friends, eat remarkable food, and truly experience the soul of Nashville.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.