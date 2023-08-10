As a proud Nashville native with more than five decades of experience in the business world, I’ve witnessed a pretty remarkable metamorphosis in our city, and that makes me feel proud. There was a time when Nashville wasn’t the glamorous metropolis it is today, and some folks turned up their noses at the mere mention of it. Those days are long gone, as Nashville is now a dynamic and thriving urban hub that has captured the attention of media outlets from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal to CNBC, Mansion Global and countless others.
Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Nashville didn’t always get the spotlight it deserved. People often thought of it as a charming state capital with great music, but not much else going on. But obviously much has changed since. Our cityscape is made up of beautiful skyscrapers, sleek condos, cozy apartments and bustling office spaces. It’s hard to believe there was a time when downtown Nashville wasn’t the vibrant place so many now call home.
And now the accolades have poured in. A 2022 ranking by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com placed Nashville’s metro area at the forefront of the luxury housing market. I believe this is evidence of our city’s remarkable growth and of the fact that we’re no longer fighting a hick-town stigma. This recognition, combined with Tennessee’s third-place ranking on CNBC’s prestigious new “America’s Top States for Business” list, speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work of our city’s leaders — and our residents. It tells us we are headed in the right direction.
These accomplishments are no coincidence. They’re the result of a calculated transformation that has propelled Nashville and Tennessee into the limelight. The arrival of two professional sports teams — the Tennessee Titans of the NFL and the Nashville Predators of the NHL — was pivotal, setting the stage for our city’s rise. This, combined with the influx of corporations over the years, has created a diverse and robust economy with a low unemployment rate — a testament to the fortitude of our local businesses and entrepreneurs.
According to the CNBC rankings, the unemployment rate in May 2023 was at 3.3 percent. Further, seeing Nashville successfully host 600,000 people for the 2019 NFL Draft, and scores more for this year’s NHL Draft and the NHL Awards, only adds to Nashville’s accomplishments. And that’s not to mention the more recent Music City Grand Prix and the return of occasional NASCAR races. Considering we’re also still very much known for our music scene, I believe we can boast having the best of the best when it comes to entertainment variety.
Further, the stats referenced in CNBC’s rankings reflect our city’s triumphs. As noted by the Nashville Business Journal, Nashville’s infrastructure ranking climbed from eighth to third place, highlighting our city’s commitment to development. Our ascent from 15th to ninth place in the workforce category is also noteworthy, and showcases the value we place on education and skill diversification.
Of course, the journey hasn’t been without its challenges. NBJ also notes that CNBC’s “Life, Health & Inclusion” category revealed areas where we need to improve — Tennessee placed 43rd. This aspect, crucial for attracting talent, reminds us that there’s always room for progress.
But it’s nevertheless exciting to witness our city’s somewhat unbelievable growth over the years. Our central location, making commuting a breeze for executives bound for New York or Chicago, adds to our allure. The array of lifestyles we offer speaks volumes about our commitment to diversity and inclusivity. And let’s not forget the tax advantages — Tennessee’s lack of state income tax, coupled with lower property taxes, makes it an appealing destination for high-net-worth buyers seeking both financial and lifestyle gains.
I’m truly proud of Nashville, and this recognition of our city is well-deserved. Our transformation from a modest music town to a thriving urban hub reflects the resilience and spirit of our community. It reflects the ambition and hard work of our residents and business owners. As we continue to evolve, let’s celebrate our diverse community, culture, music, sports and entertainment. The spotlight is on us, and it’s a glowing testament to the beauty, innovation and heart of our city.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.