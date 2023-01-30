In the early moments of Friday’s show at The Blue Room at Third Man Records, Caitlin Rose gently reminded the crowd that this was one of just a handful of live appearances she's had over the past several years. But those words of caution were unneeded for the acclaimed local songsmith, who didn't miss a beat during her spirited sold-out headlining set.

Rose may have been mostly absent from the stage over the past few years, but she's spent most of that time working hard at work behind the scenes, putting together her 2022 record Cazimi. After going through multiple cycles of creating and eliminating possible material, she narrowed down her focus down to 12 tracks that balance emotional depth with what sounds like joy at being in front of the mic.

Rather than try to reinvent the captivating alt-country sound of her 2010 debut Own Side Now and its 2013 follow-up The Stand-In, Rose focused firmly on crafting songs that represent who she’s become in the meantime. She co-produced Cazimi with longtime collaborator Jordan Lehning, and the result is an elevated update that leans further into the experimental indie-rock and pop lanes while keeping her expressive voice at the center.

Fittingly, Rose leaned heavily on Cazimi for her set on Friday, including the cuttingly honest “Blameless” and the definitive single “Nobody's Sweetheart.” Between songs, she shared stories and jokes with the crowd, including a playful nod to The Muppet Show's recurring “Pigs in Space” sketches.

“If you don't know it, you're too young to talk to me,” quipped Rose, after she channeled Miss Piggy and her trademark “Kermie!” while introducing the groovy heartbreaker “How Far Away.” Aside from a celebration of Cazimi's long-awaited release, the night was also a nod to the tight-knit Nashville creative community that's supported Rose since early in her career. Her band was stocked with top players including drummer Ben Parks, bassman Brett Mielke, Jo Schornikow on keys and Sean Thompson and Wotjek Krupka on guitars.

The festivities kicked off with a stellar collection of tunes from Joe Garner's alt-country outfit The Kernal, including gems from their 2022 LP Listen to the Blood. Rose made an early appearance during The Kernal’s set for a rendition of their 2021 collab single “The Fight Song.”

During Rose’s own set, two more fantastic duets were in store, with some of her closest friends and creative cohorts. Courtney Marie Andrews stopped by to accompany Rose on their soaring Cazimi cut “Getting It Right,” and Andrew Combs offered an emotional gut-punch with “What It Means to You,” which he co-wrote and first recorded with Rose all the way back in 2015.

For this special occasion, Rose pulled out a few older favorites too, including the The Stand-In standout “Only a Clown.” There was a sublime off-mic rendition of “Sinful Wishing Well,” a melancholy classic from Rose’s first full-length Own Side Now, and the evening’s grand finale was that record’s ever-infectious “Shanghai Cigarettes.”

The intimate and joyful evening proved Rose has pretty much shaken off any cobwebs ahead of her lengthy run of upcoming tour dates, which include ones when supporting Old 97’s across the U.S. and headlining in the U.K. But in a broader sense, the night was also a helpful reminder that the talents that made the Nashville music scene so seemingly hip and magical a decade ago haven’t disappeared while the city struggles to manage its growth and development — they are just evolving and adapting.