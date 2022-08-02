The immensely popular Live on the Green music fest, helmed by indie radio station Lightning 100, is among the last of Nashville’s big public events to return in the wake of COVID lockdown. But it will be back in Public Square Park in front of the Metro Public Courthouse this year, with a massive lineup of rock, Americana, R&B, electronically enhanced pop and more spread across the full extent of the Labor Day weekend.
Things kick off on Thursday, Sept. 1, with Sheryl Crow and Jenny Lewis among the headliners on the main stage, naturally dubbed the Main Stage. Other Main Stage acts throughout the weekend include Moon Taxi and Seratones on Friday, Santigold and Ruby Amanfu on Saturday, Coin and Devon Gilfillian on Sunday, and Yola and Susto on Monday. Each night’s lineup includes a second smaller 615 Stage, featuring lots of other great locals like primo vocal duo The Watson Twins, R&B maestros The Shindellas, rapper extraordinaire Daisha McBride, pop megaband Tayls and the soulful and chooglin’ LadyCouch.
General admission is free as always. But there's an array of upgrade options including VIP passes, the Lightning Lounge and the new Premium Lawn Seat option, which gets you assigned seats each night. Check out the full lineup below and see all your ticketing options at the Live on the Green website.
Live on the Green 2022 Lineup
Thursday, Sept. 1
Main Stage
- Sheryl Crow
- Jenny Lewis
- Nikki Lane
- Danielle Ponder
615 Stage
- Bre Kennedy
- The Watson Twins
- Cecilia Castleman
Friday, Sept. 2
Main Stage
- Moon Taxi
- Colony House
- The Wild Feathers
- Seratones
615 Stage
- The Foxies
- The Shindellas
- Sweet Lizzy Project
Saturday, Sept. 3
Main Stage
- Santigold
- Cautious Clay
- Ruby Amanfu
- The 502s
615 Stage
- *repeat repeat
- Daisha McBride
- Los Colognes
- Phillip-Michael Scales
Sunday, Sept. 4
Main Stage
- Coin
- Devon Gilfillian
- Stephen Day
- Strung Like A Horse
615 Stage
- The Criticals
- Nordista Freeze
- Tayls
- Taylor Bickett
Monday, Sept. 5
Main Stage
- Yola
- Arrested Development
- Patrick Droney
- Susto
615 Stage
- The Brummies
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
- LadyCouch
- Fulton Lee