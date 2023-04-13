United Record Pressing officials announced Thursday the company will expand its Nashville manufacturing operations, a $10.8 million investment that is expected to yield 209 new jobs. According to a release, that would more than double URP's total employment in Tennessee.
United Record Pressing operates at 453 Allied Drive in South Nashville’s Radnor neighborhood. The original location operated at 453 Chestnut St. in Wedgewood-Houston. The company still owns that property and has not announced intentions for it.
Founded in 1949 in Nashville, United Record Pressing bills itself as the oldest and largest vinyl record pressing plant in North America. The company pressed the first Beatles single in America, as well as many of the classic Motown hits during the 1960s and ’70s.
Today, United Record Pressing manufactures approximately 50,000 records per day for artists of all scale and genres of music.
“United Record Pressing is, and always has been, a Tennessee-based company with over 74 years of rich history here,” Mark Michaels, United Record Pressing CEO and chairman, says in the release. “We are excited to be making this investment in our expansion in Middle Tennessee and are very appreciative of the important support we have received.”
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development might be providing.
Stuart McWhorter, TNECD commissioner, notes in the release that since 2019, the department has supported more than 35 economic development initiatives in Davidson County, resulting in approximately 16,000 job commitments and nearly $2 billion in capital investment.
This article was first published by our sister publication Nashville Post.