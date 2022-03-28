As winter has marched on into spring, the hometown pizza heroes of Slim & Husky’s have been hosting a concert series at the National Museum of African American Music called Unplugged. Each iteration, held on the first Friday of the month, has put the spotlight on some outstanding Black talent here in Music City. February’s event featured masterful MCs Brian Brown (side note: he's opening Premo Rice's April 1 show at Exit/In) and Reaux Marquez, along with singers Yours Truly Jai and William Davenport as well as singer-rapper Bryant Taylorr. Last month, FU Stan, Mike Floss, Emoni Wilkins and Khrys Hatch held it down.
And now, for the April 1 edition, standout rhymesmiths Chuck Indigo and Tim Gent are on the bill, along with top-notch singer Jamiah and singer-MC Tavior Mowry, who blurs the lines between hip-hop and R&B. You can also count on Crop Top Tot to keep the beat rolling from the DJ booth.
In addition to an excellent show and some superlative pie, admission to Friday's event also gets you free access to the wonderland that is the museum from 6-7 p.m. Tickets run $25-$50 and are available via Eventbrite now. Follow Slim & Husky’s on Instagram for more updates ahead of the show.