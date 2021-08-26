The sad news is that after a five-year run, outstanding Music City rock band Queens of Noise has called it a day. At least it's for a good reason. It's time for the young women who started the band to head their separate ways — mostly for college, though drummer Lola Petillo is still in high school.
The Runaways-inspired quintet already said goodbye to their fans in person with the third running of Noise Fest at The End on Aug. 7 and a set at Tomato Art Fest on Aug. 14. Today, we're very pleased to premiere the music video for "Up Against the Wall," the A side of a 7-inch released last year by Cass Records, the rock-centric label of Third Man Records co-owner Ben Blackwell.
As contributor Megan Seling noted when she interviewed the band, the tune gets an early-Go-Go's feel from the way the Queens use harmony and unison singing. It's a sophisticated look at how two people in any kind of intimate relationship can inadvertently throw up roadblocks for themselves, and how it takes work to get around them, as they sing: "Let's say what is on our minds / Open up the things that are hard to find."
The video, directed and edited by John Hamlin and shot by Ryan Featherstun, features the Queens at work in the practice room as well as simply goofing off and enjoying each other's company. Check it out above, and see your favorite local record store or streaming service for the band's other releases, including their 2019 record Loretta. And keep an eye on their website and Facebook and Instagram profiles for news of a reunion show, which we can only hope will come before too long.