Passion Fruit Boys, the combination music project and motorcycle club of Nashville rockers Conor Belcher and Duncan Shea, seems to have a knack for exploring pretty universal — and universally awkward — social experiences. The latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut LP is a fine case in point. In the groovy, flamenco-kissed “Sex Swing” — a duet for Belcher and a very special guest collaborator, superb and seasoned rocker Liz Cooper — exes bump into each other at a party and find themselves checking to see if any of the old embers are still smoldering. The chorus breaks through any veneer of self-seriousness and gets right the point: “Oh baby, we could've had everything / Could've got you that sex swing / Do you still wanna try that sex thing?”
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the piece, directed by Mossflower Pictures’ Luke Harvey. Above, see Belcher and Shea roll up to a house party, where Cooper is already inside waiting. She and Belcher begin eyeing one another; there’s a little dance routine that Shea plays a part in as well.
In an email to the Cream, Shea has copious praise for both Cooper and Harvey. Shea’s been part of several great rock bands before, but this project is his first time as a co-frontman, and Cooper was a major help.
“Liz is so easy to work with, taking the direction exactly where we needed, yet willing to try anything we threw at her with her full heart,” Shea writes. “Similarly, working with her on the video, she brought such a heartfelt, inspiring and fun-loving energy. If anyone was at all nervous (this was our first professionally produced video), her presence brought us right back into our humble uninhibited roots as wondrous, creative friends.”
Similarly, Harvey wore a ton of hats on set, but even so, Shea notes that he made it a point to make the whole cast of 16 extras feel welcome and valued.
Passion Fruit Boys will be out Oct. 7 via indie imprint Telefono — pre-save it on your favorite streaming service or preorder via Bandcamp. The Boys will take the stage for an album release party at The East Room on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Advance tickets are $10; the show kicks off at 8 p.m. and rockin’ songsmiths Dillon Watson and Annie Williams open. Keep up with the band via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.