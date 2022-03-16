It usually takes a lot of effort to start something new — a new career, a new hobby, a new relationship. Even if you have success at the start, you’re bound to experience some missteps, setbacks and failures along the way. After you’ve been through this process a few times, knowing that you’ll almost surely have to pick yourself up and dust yourself off can be discouraging. Letting go of the fear of failure isn’t comfortable, but it is the first step toward making whatever it is you're starting work out.
Duncan Shea and Conor Belcher, who describe themselves as the two members of a combination band and motorcycle club called Passion Fruit Boys, are well aware that songwriting is a serious undertaking. Shea has spent years working with excellent songwriters, having played with Music Band, Becca Mancari and Those Darlins. Shea and Belcher also knew that taking their music-making to the next level meant writing their own songs — even if it was a little intimidating, they needed to start somewhere. So they forced themselves to give it a shot, with Shea strumming chords and Belcher singing along. In just a few minutes they came up with the outline of their debut single “Easy,” which is now out on streaming services via indie label Telefono.
Sonically, the tune echoes Born in the U.S.A.-era Springsteen, with wistful synth melodies by Belcher’s wife Julie riding atop driving rhythms. The lyrics look at that fear of failure in a romantic relationship. It seems the couple in the song have hit a friction point and broken up once already, despite — as Shea notes in an email to the Cream — the relationship being something special. Now, they’re mustering the courage to give it another try, as Belcher sings in the refrain: “I’m coming right now / To your side now / Cause it’s so clear / That you’re done here / You’re coming with me.”
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the track, which you can see above. The piece features footage Shea shot on a camcorder around the Belchers’ home (including cameos by their adorable toddler), the spot where he and Conor work on their bikes and elsewhere. Shea explains that he was inspired by the nostalgic feel and candid nature of ’80s and ’90s home movies.
“It feels like what our lives are like right now, with footage of things we do, people who play with us, support us, and love us,” Shea says. “There's so much fun footage in it I wish people could see. Hopefully one day I'll figure out how to show it all. That's the point though, we want to invite people into our world if they would like to be a part of it.”
Find the track on your favorite streaming service, and keep up with all things Passion Fruit Boys via Instagram and Twitter.