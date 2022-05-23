A few weeks back, news went out via a draft opinion leaked to Politico that the Supreme Court is planning to strike down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court decisions that protect a woman’s right to get an abortion in the United States. Activists and concerned citizens have mobilized, while advocates and abortion providers prepare for the state to enact a trigger law that would make abortion illegal within 30 days of the Supreme Court’s official decision.
A heap of Nashville-area musicians are headed out to Eastside Bowl on Friday for Voices for a Choice, a rally and concert. The event, organized by journalist (and Scene contributor) Lorie Liebig with Timberhawk Hall talent buyer Santo Pullella and Eastside Bowl’s Brandon Jazz, will raise funds for ARC Southeast, a nonprofit that offers funding and logistical support in our region for reproductive healthcare including abortions. The suggested donation for tickets is $15, and all of the artists involved are donating their time, so all proceeds will go to ARC.
Speaking of the bill, it features tons of outstanding musicians, many of whom regular Scene readers will know. Crys Matthews, Kalie Shorr, Lillie Mae, Pet Envy, Molly Tuttle, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Lydia Luce, Katie Pruitt, Joshua Hedley, Kaitlin Butts, Brandy Zdan and Alanna Royale are all confirmed, with more guests expected to be announced in the coming days. Keep an eye on the Facebook event page for updates.
“I know that I was not alone in feeling angry, scared and helpless when news of the Supreme Court opinion first broke,” Liebig writes in a release. “I am lucky to know many incredible artists in town who were feeling the same way and were ready to stand up and make our voices heard. We will not be silent.”