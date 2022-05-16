On Saturday, hundreds of Nashvillians gathered downtown for Bans Off Our Bodies — a nationwide event organized in protest of the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion indicating that the body intends to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Tennessee is one of 13 states with what is known as a trigger law, abortion-ban legislation that would go into effect immediately should Roe indeed be overturned. Contributing photographer Ray Di Pietro was at Saturday's rally, which began midday at Legislative Plaza and continued with a march to the newly constructed Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and Courthouse on Church Street. See Ray's photos of the event via the slideshow above.