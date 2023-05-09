Word came a few weeks back about the initial round of artists who will perform during AmericanaFest 2023, which rolls into town Sept. 19 through 23. In an event held at the National Museum of African American Music and broadcast live on Facebook, an equally diverse and impressive roundup of nominees was announced today for the Americana Music Association’s Honors and Awards. The winners will be revealed at AmericanaFest's keystone ceremony and concert at the Ryman on Sept. 20.
Nashville’s own Margo Price and Texan ace Charley Crockett have the most nominations this time out with three apiece — Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Music City’s Allison Russell comes in a close second with nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.
As is often the case, there is a mighty strong Nashville presence throughout, including Artist of the Year nominees Sierra Ferrell and Billy Strings, Duo/Group of the Year nominees The War and Treaty and Instrumentalist of the Year nominees Kyle Tuttle, Jeff Picker and SistaStrings (aka the great Chauntee and Monique Ross, who you’ve also seen in Allison Russell’s band). The Emerging Artist of the Year nominees include fantastic musicians who’ve spent some significant time here in recent years, like Adeem the Artist, S.G. Goodman and Sunny War. And while two of the 2023 Album of the Year nominees were made in California with producer Jonathan Wilson, Hermanos Gutiérrez made El Bueno y el Malo with Dan Auerbach.
Check out the full rundown below, and visit the AmericanaFest website for all your ticketing information.
Artist of the Year
- Charley Crockett
- Sierra Ferrell
- Margo Price
- Allison Russell
- Billy Strings
Duo/Group of the Year
- 49 Winchester
- Caamp
- Nickel Creek
- Plains
- The War and Treaty
Emerging Act of the Year
- Adeem the Artist
- S.G. Goodman
- William Prince
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Sunny War
Instrumentalist of the Year
- Isa Burke
- Allison de Groot
- Jeff Picker
- Chauntee and Monique Ross, aka SistaStrings
- Kyle Tuttle
Album of the Year
- Angel Olsen, Big Time, produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson
- Tyler Childers, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, produced by Tyler Childers
- Hermanos Gutiérrez, El Bueno y el Malo, produced by Dan Auerbach
- Charley Crockett, The Man From Waco, produced by Bruce Robison
- Margo Price, Strays, produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson
Song of the Year
- Margo Price, “Change of Heart,” written by Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price
- Charley Crockett, “I’m Just a Clown,” written by Charley Crockett
- Bonnie Raitt, “Just Like That,” written by Bonnie Raitt
- Zach Bryan, “Something In the Orange,” written by Zach Bryan
- Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile, “You’re Not Alone,” written by Allison Russell