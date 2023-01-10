From June 15 through 18, Bonnaroo is set to return to The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester for its 20th run. Following the usual speculation and prognostication — and some crafty folks finding the blank poster buried in the website and posting to Reddit — the full initial lineup is out.
Topping the lineup are champion rapper Kendrick Lamar, electronic duo Odesza and rock standard-bearers Foo Fighters, who headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Electronic producers Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger share the top billing for Thursday night.
The undercard runs the gamut from fest regulars like My Morning Jacket to some picks you might not have expected, like Three 6 Mafia — sadly without the late, great Gangsta Boo — AFI and Korn. Lil Nas X, a pop culture and pop music legend of our time, will be there, as will multifaceted pop maestro Rina Sawayama and Cuba’s funk and R&B ace Cimafunk.
In the hip-hop realm, you’ve got talents like J.I.D, Baby Keem and queen of bounce Big Freedia. In the (very) generalized realm of “roots,” artists including Tyler Childers, Jenny Lewis, Morgan Wade, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Marcus Mumford and Kip Moore are on deck. For the fans of rock and pop and such, Paramore, Sheryl Crow, The Beths, Pixies, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Ezra Furman, Celisse, Franz Ferdinand and Men I Trust are likely to be on your must-see list. And if you haven’t had your eyes checked lately, you might miss it in the tiny print on the poster, but another Diarrhea Planet reunion gig is coming, and it’ll be on The Farm.
An Early Access On Sale begins Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Central — the Bonnaroo website has all the details. If there are tickets remaining, a public on-sale will come at a time to be announced after that. We’ve also got a ticket package giveaway — check out this link for all the details on that. Below, find the full initial lineup announcement.
Thursday, June 15
- Zeds Dead
- Liquid Stranger
- 070 Shake
- Abraham Alexander
- Big Freedia
- Briscoe
- Celisse
- Cimafunk
- CVC
- Daily Bread
- Dehd
- Diarrhea Planet
- Elephant Heart
- Ezra Furman
- JP Saxe
- Mersiv
- Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
- Neighbor
- Petey
- Suki Waterhouse
Friday, June 16
- Kendrick Lamar
- Baby Keem
- Vulfpeck
- GRiZ
- Portugal. The Man
- Noah Kahan
- Subtronics
- Three 6 Mafia
- Fleet Foxes
- AFI
- Sylvan Esso
- Rina Sawayama
- Charley Crockett
- Morgan Wade
- Alex G
- MUNA
- Diesel
- Destroy Lonely
- The Midnight
- Knocked Loose
- Matt Maeson
- Peekaboo
- Black Midi
- Apashe
- Emo Nite
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Madison Cunningham
- Sampa the Great
- Boogie T back-to-back with Dirt Monkey and SubDocta
- Maddy O’Neal
- Jupiter and Okwess
- NotLö
Saturday, June 17
- Odesza
- Lil Nas X
- Tyler Childers
- My Morning Jacket
- Louis the Child
- Korn
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- J.I.D
- Sheryl Crow
- STS9
- Sofi Tukker
- Big Wild
- The Band Camino
- Jenny Lewis
- Yung Gravy
- Remi Wolf
- Bob Moses
- Cory Wong
- Ken Carson
- Elderbrook
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Colony House
- Walker & Royce
- Devon Gilfillian
- The Beths
- Danielle Ponder
- Giolì & Assia
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Night Tales
- SuperJam
Sunday, June 18
- Foo Fighters
- Paramore
- Marcus Mumford
- The Revivalists
- Alesso
- Pixies
- Girl in Red
- Umphrey’s McGee
- Rebelution
- Jacob Collier
- Hippo Campus
- Jauz
- Peach Pit
- Franz Ferdinand
- Men I Trust
- MK
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- Amber Mark
- Wax Motif
- Kip Moore
- Makaya McCraven
- Sammy Rae and the Friends
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Paris Jackson
- Rome in Silver