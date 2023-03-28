Diarrhea Planet contains multitudes. They are “a very serious band with a joke name.” They count among their ranks more guitarists than some bands have members in total, and they have a knack for “cathartic hooks that bleed angst out of your body with the efficiency of the Red Cross,” to quote longtime Scene contributor Lance Conzett. A close follower of the band from their early days, Conzett wrote eloquently about how much it meant that the group fostered an inclusive sense of community when DP called it quits in 2018.

In the fall, the group reunited for a couple of special shows right before Thanksgiving to say farewell to the then-current iteration of historic rock club Exit/In. The response, naturally, was enthusiastic, and it was exciting to hear that the DP crew will play at least one more gig, as part of the first night of Bonnaroo 2023.

In some news that will surely delight many, it seems the DP train will keep on rollin’, for one more stop at least. The group has a little pre-Bonnaroo warmup gig at a little ol’ venue you might have heard of: They’ll headline the Ryman on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets will start at $25 and will go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

It won’t be DP’s first rodeo at the Mother Church. A few weeks after their three-show grand finale run at Exit/In in 2018, they were one of Jason Isbell’s opening acts on his annual fall run. Isbell and guitarist Sadler Vaden joined in, as did surprise special guest Sturgill Simpson, resulting in a whopping seven-guitar onslaught and possibly the first onstage guitar smash at the Ryman. Fellow Nashville rock champions Be Your Own Pet reunited for some shows in 2022, and at least a few more shows have followed, including appearances at SXSW and a handful of festival dates. Will Diarrhea Planet follow in their footsteps? We’ll have to wait and see.