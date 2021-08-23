In the wake of 2018’s stunning Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves made the transition from star country singer-songwriter to star singer-songwriter, full-stop, with a sold-out world tour and a heap of well-deserved awards from CMAs to Grammys and beyond. Right at the time one might have expected to hear about Musgraves’ next move, the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut everything down and become the dominant topic.

Over the past few weeks, news has slowly trickled out about Musgraves’ next project. Today, she’s announced a new studio album called Star-Crossed and a companion film of the same name. The album is out Sept. 10, the same day that the Star-Crossed film hits streaming service Paramount+.

As on Golden Hour, Musgraves worked on Star-Crossed with co-writers and co-producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. According to a release, the 15-song album was recorded in Nashville earlier this year in less than three weeks. Above, take a listen to the opening track, also called “Star-Crossed.” Last year, Musgraves and fellow superlative songsmith Ruston Kelly ended their marriage; though the split was amicable, that’s not to say there was anything fun about it, and the experience informs the new record. As Musgraves sings to open the new song: “Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams / They woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came.”

The release also notes that the 50-minute film was made during a brief, 10-day shoot in Los Angeles, and is presented as “a modern-day tragedy in three acts.” Below, check out the trailer, jam-packed with cameos from folks like Megan Stalter, Eugene Levy, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone and singer-songwriter-rapper Princess Nokia. As the trailer unfolds, there’s what appears to be preparation for a wedding, a stint at a Stepfordian finishing school for newlyweds, the taking of a pill and careening into a new life.

Visit your favorite record store or this handy link to pre-order Star-Crossed. You can also pre-save on your favorite streaming service.

Kacey Musgraves Hosts a Triumphant Homecoming at the Ryman
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Oh Balls
Best Solo Artist
Kacey Musgraves Trades Outspokenness for Self-Reflection on Golden Hour
Kacey Musgraves tops this year's poll for one simple reason: good, smart songs
Looking Back on 50 Years of Recorded History at Sound Emporium Studios
Daniel Tashian and Burt Bacharach Turn Pop to Their Own Purposes on Blue Umbrella

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!