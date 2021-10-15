In late July, word went out that Fran’s East Side, a dive bar loved by Nashvillians young and old, will be forced to vacate its space on Greenwood Avenue near what is now Vinyl Tap and was formerly The Family Wash. Fran’s owner Frances Adams and karaoke master Gowa remain hopeful that they will be able to reopen Fran’s in another location, with help from donations to a crowdfunding campaign.
Still, there’s the closure of the current spot to face, and a broad collection of folks who love Fran’s will be making the last day an occasion to remember and help pour some coin into the relocation fund in the process. Saturday, Oct. 30, is the last day for the current iteration of Fran’s, and there will be live performances from noon to 8 p.m., including rockers like Justin and the Cosmics, Heaven Honey and The Smoking Flowers as well as poet Ben Burr.
We’ve also been told that Sean Brock’s Joyland is set to be slinging burgers from a pop-up at Fran’s from noon to 3 p.m. that day, and there’ll be some special limited-edition Fran’s merch available. Following the bands, there will be karaoke “until it’s dead.” No cover has been announced, but all proceeds are slated to go to the relocation fund that, if all goes as one might hope, will ensure that the impending closure of Fran’s is only temporary.