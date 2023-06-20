With summer fast approaching, it’s time for the return of a fine recent Music City tradition. Hot on the heels of their new LP Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced their annual Ryman residency for October. This’ll be the third year running that the residency consists of eight nights. Those of us inclined to make puns about old TV shows might say that the group has concluded that (ahem) eight is enough.

Isbell’s Ryman run consistently offers one of the best rock shows you’ll see anywhere — likely to be especially so this time around, considering the rocking nature of Weathervanes. But that’s not true just because of what the headliner does. As ever, the opening acts include stellar songsmith Amanda Shires, Isbell’s wife and sometime 400 Unit member, along with an array of artists that Isbell & Co. thinks you should know.

This year, the rights and safety of LGBTQ people have been attacked especially viciously around the country and here in Tennessee. Correspondingly, this year’s group of support acts from outside the Isbell-Shires household are queer musicians in and around the country and Americana scenes. Rock-schooled songwriter Izzy Heltai is up first on Oct. 12, followed by Shires Oct. 13. Montreal-residing R&B-schooled songsmith Satya comes next on Oct. 14, with the Nashville-frequenting Kentuckian S.G. Goodman wrapping up the first set of dates on Oct. 15.

The 400 Unit will take a break for a few days, and then — provided that the Mother Church isn't a smoking crater after Nick Cave's Oct. 17 show — they’ll be back at it Oct. 19 with Lawrence Rothman, who co-produced Shires’ Take It Like a Man opening. Oct. 20, Autumn Nicholas, with Adeem the Artist on Oct. 21 and Quinn Christopherson closing out the run on Oct. 22.

Tickets are set to start at $59.75 and go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Find all the links and additional details via AXS.