As you lock in those plans for the weekend, it’s worth knowing that the landscape of COVID precautions among our network of independent venues is changing. As of this week, three local clubs — Exit/In, The 5 Spot and Springwater — are responding to declining COVID case numbers in Davidson County by rolling back their previous policies on requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.
That doesn’t mean an immediate and permanent retirement of all restrictions. Per Exit/In’s announcement, shows already announced that have requirements in place will not be affected. And as E/I proprietor Chris Cobb told WPLN’s Paige Pfleger, if an artist requests vaccination proof or a test, they will gladly accommodate.
Some venues including The End rolled back their requirements a while ago. Others, like City Winery, Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge and Drkmttr, haven’t announced any changes yet. Some bigger events, like the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals coming to California this spring, are doing away with requirements in accordance with local regulations. Big Ears, which takes place in Knoxville next month, is keeping its requirements in place for now.
Music Venue Alliance Nashville, a trade group representing 15 local indie venues, met this week to discuss how to handle policies going forward. Cobb, who serves as president of MVAN, shared a statement with the Scene.
“Many of our members have experienced devastating downturns in business as shows cancelled and fans stayed home due to Omicron," it reads. "In recent weeks, however, attendance is on the rise. As many local independent venues begin to sunset entry requirements, our organization stands in solidarity with all members and their individual business decisions. Together we will continue to nurture Nashville’s vibrant and diverse live music ecosystem and creative working class.”
The upshot? Requirements may vary from show to show. So when you’re making plans, be sure to confirm the COVID protocol via venue or event websites or make a call to make sure you’re on the same page.