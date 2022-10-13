It’s time: The Scene’s whopping Best of Nashville issue for 2022 is live on the web and hitting news racks all over town! In a tradition going back more than three decades, we’ve got page upon page of highlights and shout-outs from our writers and readers. And in the music section, that runs the gamut from great new venues and concert programming to outstanding releases and artists who are doing exemplary work.
Hopefully, you’ll have already heard lots of the music we put the spotlight on, from Best Solo Artist Amanda Shires to Best Album winner Namir Blade’s Metropolis and beyond. But Music City musicians are constantly putting in work, and there’s bound to be something awesome you’ve missed. To that end, we’ve assembled a Spotify below that includes singles and album cuts recognized in the issue as well as recent work from folks associated with winners, like some of the artists who played at Vibes at the Dive or Slim & Husky’s Unplugged.
Give it a spin as you click around the issue online or thumb through your print copy, and visit the artists’ social media and websites for updates and ways to support them.