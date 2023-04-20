Centennial Park is a cool place to hang out any time weather permits — it’s a substantial chunk of green space set aside long ago in our fair Music City, plagued as we are with growing pains. It’s especially fun when it’s time for Musicians Corner, the long-running, family-friendly, talent-packed free concert series that’s been held in the park in the spring and fall since 2010.
This year’s spring series runs just five weeks — mostly on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons from May 19 through June 17 — but packs tons in for your listening-and-lounging pleasure. Highlights abound, but let’s run down a few. Maximally grooving Shreveport, La., rockers Seratones and stellar Nashville soul songsmith Alanna Royale top the opening-night bill on May 19, while country champ Nikki Lane and pedal-steel maestro Luke Schneider both play May 20. Memorial Day weekend, May 26 through 28, you can look forward to top singer-songwriters like Hayes Carll and Crys Matthews; great songwriters who also rock, including Amythyst Kiah and Tristen; and stellar instrumentalists who also write great songs, such as Lillie Mae (who sings) and William Tyler and the Impossible Truth (who mostly let the instruments do the talking).
There’s much, much more — Nigeria-born singer-songwriter Blessing Offor, erstwhile Nashvillian Skyway Man, even the Nashville Symphony will be there. And you’ll want to be as well. Check out the full lineup and schedule (including one headliner who remains unannounced, who will wrap up the spring run on June 17) via Musicians Corner’s website, and follow the series on Instagram for more updates.