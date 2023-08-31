School is back, Labor Day weekend is here, a jam-packed fall concert season looms — and there are still heaps of great records by folks from Nashville you’ll want to listen to. The Scene’s music writers have eight new recommendations for you: Add ’em to your streaming queue or pick them up from your favorite record store. Some of our picks are also available to buy directly from the artists on Bandcamp, whose Bandcamp Friday promotion — in which the platform waives its cut of sales for a 24-hour period — returns on Sept. 1.
O.N.E the Duo, Blood Harmony (Visionary)
As the title of their debut album suggests, mother-daughter pair O.N.E the Duo brings exceptional vocal prowess and subtle interplay to their spin on country music. You might have expected them to contribute to a different rich tradition of musical storytelling, namely hip-hop: Tekitha performed with the Wu-Tang Clan, and Prana Supreme is Tekitha and RZA’s daughter. But standout songs like the R&B-inflected “Hearts Like Mine” and the blues-tinged “River of Sins” have insightful stories and indelible hooks that fit right in with the best of country’s mainstream. STEPHEN TRAGESER
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark (Warner)
Songwriting doesn’t get much better than “Ain’t Enough Rocks,” the opener of Brandy Clark’s fourth album, a murder ballad in which the narrator bumps off her childhood abuser. Clark delivers the song with the casual smoothness country bros might bring to a tune about dirt roads and pickup trucks, belying the intensity of the narrative. When Clark slows down for ballads like “Up Above the Clouds (Cecilia’s Song),” she showcases her tender voice and pointed storytelling. Brandi Carlile’s sensibilities as a producer drive the album, giving Clark a similar vocal-forward mix and sense of infinite-yet-intimate spaciousness that characterize her own work. When the pair duets, it’s difficult to separate their voices — as if their artistic partnership was always meant to be. RACHEL CHOLST
The Sofia Goodman Group, Secrets of the Shore (Joyous)
Drummer-composer Sofia Goodman’s latest solo release Secrets of the Shore reveals her facility with mainstream and straight-ahead jazz, even though she hasn’t totally abandoned the funk and pop elements and influences that were a key part of her 2018 debut LP Myriad of Flowers. But the tunes on this latest session reveal increased harmonic sophistication and rhythmic dexterity, and spotlight several of Music City’s best improvisers, including wind instrumentalists like trumpeter Matt White and trombonist Roy Agee. The high quality of the playing and extensive nature of the solos — as well each piece’s compositional development — come as no surprise. The album explores water’s many forms and dimensions, and Goodman smartly tailors the melodies and rhythms to reflect that thematic variety, ranging from explosive (“In Barbara’s Mist”) to subdued (“Siren Song”) to intricate (“Angel”). RON WYNN
$avvy, Bunny! (Dadabase)
Inventive rapper and singer $avvy kicks off his latest LP with a track called “Progressively Hopping.” Here he introduces the album’s themes — he’s made enough records to have bars about navigating the anxiety-inducing transition from private person to public figure — and serves up a statement of intent. Throughout the 15-track run, he works in a ton of different styles, drawing on old-school boom-bap beats, funky R&B sounds, cutting-edge electronic experimentalism and more, rewarding lots of repeat listens. STEPHEN TRAGESER
Stef and the Sleeveens, “Give My Regards to the Dancing Girls” b/w “Small Talk With Jonathan” (Sweet Time)
Stef and the Sleeveens have managed to recapture the spirit of the proper punk singles with their debut 7-inch. Dublin native Stefan Murphy had made a lifetime’s worth of rock ’n’ roll before moving to Nashville to assemble his current band, which features members of Cheap Time, THING and the criminally underrated Outlaw Lovers. So when Murphy started The Sleeveens — whose name is an Irish term for a trickster — he was fully loaded with hooks and lyrics. Recorded by local producer and ’70s punk aficionado Jamie Mechan at his 302 Sound, the two tracks sound pristine enough to have been released by Chiswick or Stiff in 1976, rather than local imprint Sweet Time in 2023. Even better news: The full-length Hospital Verses is set to drop in September. P.J. KINZER
Phase Selector Sound, Ep2 (self-released)
In the ’90s and early Aughts, Nashville punks Craig Allen and Josh Elrod crossed the dub subgenre of reggae with the electronic music innovations of the time to create Phase Selector Sound. As an appetizer before releasing new music, the reunited duo pieced the four-song digital offering Ep2 together from tracks recorded in 1999 and 2000 and recently discovered on an old hard drive. While the band’s seminal 1999 album Disassemble Dub serves up chill instrumental vibes, Ep2 points back to the avant-garde imaginations of On-U Sound’s mad scientist Adrian Sherwood and his cast of reggae and post-punk collaborators. ADDIE MOORE
Greta Van Fleet, Starcatcher (Lava/Republic)
No one carries the banner of psychedelic blues rock and prog rock higher than Greta Van Fleet, a fact underscored by their impressive new album Starcatcher. Mostly tracked live at legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville under the direction of producer Dave Cobb, it’s an ambitious record that builds on some of the themes from their previous album The Battle at Garden’s Gate. And while it won’t quiet comparisons of the band to Led Zeppelin, Starcatcher does show GVF’s growing maturity as recording artists. It also provides further evidence that Josh Kiszka is one of rock’s most dynamic vocalists and that his twin brother Jake is a bona fide guitar god. DARYL SANDERS
Intro, Girls (This Is Not About You) (Welcome to Next Year)
Two years ago, top-notch rapper Intro — whose moniker is short for “introvert” — introduced his introspective rhymes and nimble flow with Welcome to Next Year. He’s returned with a three-pack of R&B-schooled tracks about the highs and lows of romantic relationships. In eight minutes, he dives deep into intense feelings of connection that don’t always respect boundaries — “From Your Man” follows partners who hook up despite already being in a relationship — to fears about how long love will actually last. STEPHEN TRAGESER
