Housed in the historic downtown Nashville building now home to boutique hotel Holston House is TENN, a restaurant serving chic, unique takes on Southern comfort food in an intimate setting. Vegan and vegetarian options are limited, but the few items that feature plant-based ingredients more than make up for the lack of variety.
On side A of TENN’s lunch and dinner menu is the Charred Heirloom Carrot Salad. Roasted carrots lie on ginger-whipped feta, which chef Shannon Williams graciously replaced with a dairy-free sauce, complementing the flavors of the dish perfectly. The striking tartness of the pickled cherries is followed by a slight sweetness that adds depth to this dish — it is as creative as it is unexpected.
Side B’s Toasted Bucatini is an entrée that allows vegetarians to enjoy a pasta dish that defies expectations. In the place of a hearty pomodoro or decadent alfredo, TENN’s bucatini features a local mushroom ragù, and the vegetables themselves take center stage in the flavor of the dish. The thicker bucatini pasta with the thin mushroom sauce makes for a dish of balanced, complementary flavors. Fried sweet potatoes add a delightful contrast of texture, but the leafy green topping makes it stand out.