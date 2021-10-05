On Tuesday, the owners of breakfast restaurant The Pancake Pantry announced a second location, to open in November in the building housing SoBro’s Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville.
The announcement comes as the parent company celebrates 60 years of operations for the venerable Hillsboro Village-based restaurant.
The 4,200-square-foot restaurant features 114 interior seats and 28 seats on an outdoor patio, according to a release. It will occupy a space within the 20-story building but is not specifically part of the 252-room Hyatt Centric, which opened earlier this year and offers an address of 210 Molloy St.
Terms of the lease and the cost to get operational are not being disclosed.
“The Pancake Pantry is a must-visit destination for Nashville natives and tourists alike,” Chip Bradley, managing partner of The Pancake Pantry, says in a release. “We are so excited to bring this Nashville tradition to the heart of the city and offer even greater access to our world-famous scratch-made pancakes for locals and visitors.”
The downtown restaurant will offer a different service concept than its Hillsboro Village sister business, he says. Rather than ordering at tables, patrons will make their choices at the counter, then be seated. This model is designed to meet the specific needs of downtown diners and tourists.
“Downtown Nashville is the epicenter of our city’s business sector and a vital part of our bustling tourism industry,” Bradley says. “By offering a streamlined ordering and table delivery process at this location, we’ll give tourists and members of the business community a chance to enjoy a Nashville tradition while keeping their busy schedules on track.”
Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. developed the SoBro site and owns the hotel building, which also features restaurants Ella’s (located next to the hotel lobby) and LaLa’s (a rooftop bar space).
“When I think about breakfast with family and friends and showing off the best of Nashville, I think about The Pancake Pantry,” Michael Hayes, CBR president, says in the release. “And, apparently, others do too as there is always a line out the door. The restaurant has become an institution in Midtown, and now we could not be more excited to bring The Pancake Pantry downtown.”
Founded by Robert Baldwin in 1961, The Pancake Pantry was next operated by David Baldwin (Robert’s son) starting in 1988. Dee Northcutt now operates the business, which still features “secret recipes” used to create scratch-made pancakes and waffles.