Longtime readers of Bites probably know that I rarely cover “National [Insert Food] Day” or “International [Insert Drink] Month,” but when it comes to puppy dogs, I’ve got a soft spot. August is National Dog Month, and Friday, Aug. 26, is officially National Dog Day. If you are observant, Hathorne will be the place to be that evening from 5-7:30 p.m. as they celebrate Yappy Hour.
The patio at Hathorne is always dog-friendly for friendly dogs, and it should be even more so as they celebrate our fine furry friends. Dogs should remain leashed as beverage director Hayley Teague unleashes two specialty cocktails she has whipped up for the occasion. Proceeds from the cocktails will support Adopt a Golden Nashville, and both will feature whiskey from Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. NGB founder Andy Nelson has personally adopted a very good boy named Clyde from this organization, so he’s a big supporter.
To whet your appetite, here are the two cocktails that Teague has developed for the event.
Clifford
1 1/2 oz. Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey
1/2 oz. Farettti Biscotti Liqueur
3/4 oz. Lemon
3/4 oz. Demerara
4 dashes of peach bitters
Shaken rocks
Marley
1 1/2 oz. Nelson Brothers Classic
1/2 oz. berry-infused Cynar
1/4 oz. Demerara
2 dashes of Ango bitters
Stirred poured over big rock
2 dashes orange bitters
Sure, you could make these at home now that you have the recipes, but just like how a sandwich is always better if somebody else makes it for you, head to Hathorne and let the pros handle it. Plus you’ll be helping out some big sweetie goldens!