After a one-time move to East Park followed by a year of COVID hiatus, the popular Winter Warmer event is returning to its original home in 12South at Sevier Park on Saturday, Dec. 4. Presented by Rhizome Productions and ML Rose Craft Beer and Burgers, the 2021 Winter Warmer has intentionally limited capacity to 750 patrons in an effort to offer a safer environment for beer lovers to interact with the brewers who craft their favorites as well as their fellow libationists. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event will also be required for entry into the festival.
More than 35 breweries will be on hand to pour samples of their most interesting creations, ranging from winter seasonals to ports, stouts and barley wines, sours and barrel-aged beers. Some of these offerings will only be available on the day of the event, which will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. So if you miss it, you’ll miss out!
As part of ML Rose’s support, they’ll have their food truck on hand and present a special lager bar of unique beers. They are also planning events for before and after the festival, so keep an eye out for more details. In addition to most of your favorite local producers, guest breweries from across the country will also be sending representatives and — even more importantly — their beers to feature at Winter Warmer. The ever-growing list of participating breweries is certainly eye-catching:
3 Floyds Brewing Company
4 Hands Brewing Company
Barrique Brewing and Blending
Bearded Iris
Bells
Black Abbey Brewing
Blackstone Brewing Company
Boulevard Brewing Company
Burial Beer Company
Cigar City Brewing Company
Creature Comforts Brewing
Crosstown Brewing Company
Hi-Wire Brewing
Jackalope Brewing Company
Living Waters Brewing
Monday Night Brewing
New Heights Brewing
Oskar Blues Brewery
Perennial Artisan Ales
Revolution Brewing
Rheingeist Brewery
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
Southern Grist Brewing Company
TailGate Brewery
Tennessee Brew Works
Terrapin Beer Co.
The Bruery
Thin Man Brewery
Wiseacre
Wooden Robot
XUL Beer Co.
Yazoo Brewing Company
Like every year, a portion of the proceeds from the Winter Warmer goes to the Oasis Center Bike Workshop, adding to the more than $50,000 that the event has raised for the organization over the past decade. Tickets usually sell out for this event, so buy yours today and make plans to dress warmly and snuggle up to some friends over a bunch of craft drafts on Dec. 4.