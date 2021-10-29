Winter Warmer 2021

After a one-time move to East Park followed by a year of COVID hiatus, the popular Winter Warmer event is returning to its original home in 12South at Sevier Park on Saturday, Dec. 4. Presented by Rhizome Productions and ML Rose Craft Beer and Burgers, the 2021 Winter Warmer has intentionally limited capacity to 750 patrons in an effort to offer a safer environment for beer lovers to interact with the brewers who craft their favorites as well as their fellow libationists. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event will also be required for entry into the festival.

More than 35 breweries will be on hand to pour samples of their most interesting creations, ranging from winter seasonals to ports, stouts and barley wines, sours and barrel-aged beers. Some of these offerings will only be available on the day of the event, which will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. So if you miss it, you’ll miss out!

Winter Warmer 2021 2

As part of ML Rose’s support, they’ll have their food truck on hand and present a special lager bar of unique beers. They are also planning events for before and after the festival, so keep an eye out for more details. In addition to most of your favorite local producers, guest breweries from across the country will also be sending representatives and — even more importantly — their beers to feature at Winter Warmer. The ever-growing list of participating breweries is certainly eye-catching:

  • 3 Floyds Brewing Company

  • 4 Hands Brewing Company

  • Barrique Brewing and Blending

  • Bearded Iris

  • Bells

  • Black Abbey Brewing 

  • Blackstone Brewing Company

  • Boulevard Brewing Company

  • Burial Beer Company

  • Cigar City Brewing Company

  • Creature Comforts Brewing 

  • Crosstown Brewing Company

  • Hi-Wire Brewing

  • Jackalope Brewing Company

  • Living Waters Brewing

  • Monday Night Brewing 

  • New Heights Brewing 

  • Oskar Blues Brewery

  • Perennial Artisan Ales

  • Revolution Brewing 

  • Rheingeist Brewery

  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

  • Southern Grist Brewing Company 

  • TailGate Brewery

  • Tennessee Brew Works

  • Terrapin Beer Co.

  • The Bruery

  • Thin Man Brewery

  • Wiseacre

  • Wooden Robot

  • XUL Beer Co.

  • Yazoo Brewing Company

Like every year, a portion of the proceeds from the Winter Warmer goes to the Oasis Center Bike Workshop, adding to the more than $50,000 that the event has raised for the organization over the past decade. Tickets usually sell out for this event, so buy yours today and make plans to dress warmly and snuggle up to some friends over a bunch of craft drafts on Dec. 4.

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!