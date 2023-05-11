As a premier bourbon distiller, Lawrenceburg, Ky.-based Wild Turkey is famously associated with Kentucky, but they are showing some serious love for Nashville over the next couple of weeks. The brand has partnered with iHeartRadio to kick off a campaign they are calling Trust Your Spirit, a multifaceted program that showcases “stories of community, creativity and conviction” in the music industry.
The companies are setting up special Wild Turkey/iHeart lounges at concerts and festivals around the country to share the stories of emerging musicians while offering up some of the Russell family’s best whiskeys. They are also launching a special station on the iHeartRadio platform named 101 Bold Radio, which focuses on roots rock, country and other music genres known for their storytelling.
Even more germane to Nashville music and whiskey fans, the two companies are hosting a special concert by local heroes The Black Keys on Wednesday, May 24. If you can’t buy tickets to this intimate show at The Bell Tower in SoBro, you can win them by entering the 101 Bold Nights sweepstakes at this special website.
An additional component of the campaign will probably also hit close to home as Wild Turkey and iHeart will donate $50,000 apiece to Spaceflight Records and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, two nonprofit organizations that are helping to promote and advance talented musicians’ careers, as well as support those working behind the music scenes. Sweet Relief has helped out a lot of local musicians, especially during the pandemic, and they support health and mental care for some of the talented artists who put the music in Music City!
Another event to put on your calendar is this weekend’s official grand opening of The Rose Garden, the third-floor rooftop bar at Teddy’s Tavern across from Bridgestone Arena. The offshoot of Fat Bottom Brewing Co. will be offering a full food menu, $6 draft beers and live music daily from May 12 until May 14, open from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. You can check out the music lineup here in advance to help you make plans.
Frozen slushies will be half-price all weekend to help take the heat off, and patrons can enjoy a special deal of a pint of Fat Bottom, Music City Beer Co. or Bravazzi on draft, plus an order of pretzels with beer cheese for just $8. Sounds like a great way to take in the craziness below on Broadway from a safe space for locals!