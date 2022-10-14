From vegan barbecue to sweet tea moonshine, there’s something for just about everyone coming up at three big culinary events. (Taking place in addition to the Scene's own Best of Nashville Festival this weekend, that is.) Clear your calendar and get ready for some fun.
First up is the third annual plant-based Bar-BE-Cue this Saturday, Oct. 15, at OneC1ty courtesy of the creative cooks at The BE-Hive. The event will run from noon until 4 p.m. and feature food from BE-Hive and some guests along with plant-based vendors showing off their wares from as far away as Louisville, Memphis and Indianapolis.
What’s on the menu? Glad you asked! Be-Hive will be serving the Flaming Hot Queso Dipped Fried Chxn Crunchwrap, Smokey Korean BBQ Seitan Brisket Nachos, Applewood Smoked Mushroom Nachos and Coney Carrot Corn Dog Cups — and those last two items are gluten-free.
Nicky’s Coal Fired will offer up a vegan version of Mama G’s Meatballs made using BE-Hive's Italian crumbles, served with marinara, house-made almond ricotta and Nicky's focaccia. Vui’s Kitchen will be serving tofu bao buns, tofu summer rolls with peanut sauce, vegan pho and basil seed limeade. Local beers and Tito’s cocktails will also be available.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the YWCA, and admission is free. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, and those will include perks like admission an hour early, a free cocktail or beer ticket, a cookie and a swag bag of BE-Hive products. Although it won’t cost a penny to get in, they do ask that you register in advance or purchase your VIP ticket at the event’s website so they can get a good headcount for the vendors to be prepared.
Apparently local event organizers aren’t college football fans — or they’re just not afraid to be counterprogramming to the UT/Bama game — but another huge food and drink event will also be held this Saturday, Oct. 15, as the Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival returns to the grounds of Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson from noon until 5 p.m.
Through the years, this festival has raised almost half a million dollars for various organizations in Donelson and Hermitage, so your admission will be going to some good causes. Several different levels of tickets are available, from designated drivers to general admission to VIP which includes some extras like early admission, special tastings, front-row seating for the musical acts and more.
Speaking of music, entertainment will be provided by Music City Steel Drums, Jericho Rose, TopHouse and Ry Bradley. The tastings will also be entertaining, with 35 breweries, 12 wineries and seven distilleries handing out samples.
Food trucks will be on site to feed the masses, so if you’re a fan of Cousins Maine Lobster, Little Cancun, Allen’s Smokehouse, Nothing Bundt Cakes, InfiniTEA, Lisa’s Kettle Corn, Brats and Hot Dogs or The Terrace Catering, they’ve got you covered.
Tickets include all the tastings, a commemorative tasting glass and an invitation to the event’s official after-party at Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill where guests will enjoy 50 percent off on all appetizers. Plus, in a rarity of late, there will be plenty of free parking!
Next weekend, make plans to return to OneC1ty on Saturday, Oct. 22, to celebrate all things agave at the Scene’s big Nashville Tequila Festival. Your ticket entitles you to 15 tastings, but you’ll have to choose wisely, because there will be more than 70 types of tequila, mezcal and sotol on offer. (Really, there aren’t any bad choices other than maybe drinking 15 different tequilas on a Saturday afternoon.)
Las Palmas will be there to sell their meaty, cheesy goodness and a cash bar with beer and cocktails will also be available. Of course, this is a 21-and-up event, and it will be held outside on The Yard at OneC1ty, so plan and dress accordingly. Costumes are welcome, and skull face-painting will be available to make you look absolutely badass when you go out on Saturday night.
Tickets benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, so get yours today!