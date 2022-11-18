A few weeks ago I was on vacation in New York, and we set out to get breakfast before the day’s schedule. We lingered at Two Hands longer than we intended, enjoying a menu stacked featuring plant-based options with eggplant and avocado, flakey croissants and great-looking lemon poppyseed waffles.
Then I got on a plane and came home and saw the announcement that Two Hands newest location, on 8th Avenue South in Nashville, was almost ready to open its doors. I felt like I had scored twice, once at breakfast and being able to eat it again so soon.
Two Hands bills itself as an Australian all-day cafe. It isn’t Nashville’s first; East Nashville’s Hearts has been serving up its Melbourne-style seasonal dishes, plus coffee in the morning and cocktails as the day goes on. Both Hearts and Two Hands aim to offer more than coffee, food and drink. The idea is the Australian All-Day Café is somewhere you can hang out, build community and feed yourself.
“Our expansion into Nashville was a no-brainer for us,” explains Henry Roberts, founder and CEO of Two Hands. “While I am originally from Sydney, Australia, my wife, Tara, grew up here. We got married in Nashville and now call this home with our two children. Nashville and this city have created so many core memories for us as a family, and now we’re excited to do the same for locals and visitors.”
The menu at Two Hands, in addition to the aforementioned croissant and vegetable breakfast toasts, is stocked with bowls and salads, glazed half-chicken, plus local beers, natural wines and signature cocktails. Roberts and family own a farm in New York state, where they raise grass-fed beef, pork and lamb. Those meats are served in the restaurants, along with seasonal produce.
The Two Hands vibe is laid-back, with a bright interior aesthetic, blue tile and high ceilings. There are booths for a diner-style breakfast meeting or belly up to the bar and have a drink before heading out.
Two Hands is located at 606 8th Ave. S. It is open 8 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; and 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free parking is available behind the Bill Voorhees building. (Park your car, scan the Metropolis sign with your phone, and then inside you’ll scan another code to apply the free discount.)