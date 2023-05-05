In case you’ve been wondering what Kahlil Arnold has been up to since the closing of Arnold’s Country Kitchen, hopefully he’s been working on his chops, literally — he’s been picked to cook the next epic meal for the return of the Red Meat Lovers Club to the region.
The Florida-based group of philanthropic gourmands last visited Nashville in September 2022, and this time they’ll be throwing two days and nights of gluttonous debauchery to raise funds for RMLC'S own culinary scholarship fund with Casa de Montecristo, powered by George Snow Scholarship Fund.
The first event will be in Nashville on Wednesday, May 17, where chef Matt Bolus from The 404 Kitchen will join Arnold in the kitchen to prepare a special “Wine Meets Cigar” four-course dinner at the Casa de Montecristo Cigar Lounge & Bar at 600 Ninth Ave. S. In addition to Bolus and Arnold’s cuisine, attendees will enjoy wines from the iconic Napa producer Flint Knoll Winery. The evening will conclude with dessert pairing that features the Macanudo Estate Reserve cigar, made with tobaccos aged in Flint Knoll Cabernet barrels. Guests will also be among the first to sample the new Red Meat Lovers Club and Casa de Montecristo Peerless Single Barrel Bourbon collaboration release.
Tickets are $195 per person and include dinner, three Flint Knoll Wine pairings, two cigars and the dessert/bourbon pairing. You can buy your tickets at the RMLC website, and here’s the menu to whet your appetite:
Plated App:
Chicken wings with spiced strawberry bbq sauce and black pepper
Friggione with burrata on hoe cake
Shaved pork tenderloin slider with cherry fennel slaw
2021 Silver Eagle, Pinot Noir
"Salad" course by Kahlil:
Black Hawk Farms Delmonico
Chimichurri and jalapeño cheese grits
2019 Noble Right, Proprietary Red
Entree by Matt:
Blackhawk Farms flatiron
farro verde | roasted grapes | hard herbs | beet & tobacco demi glacé
2019 Royal Appointment, Cabernet Sauvignon
Dessert from Elliston Place Soda Shop:
Chocolate chess pie and red velvet cake
Paired with Red Meat Lovers Club & Casa de Montecristo Peerless Single Barrel Bourbon Macanudo Estate Reserve cigar
The next day, the traveling cadre of carnivores will be heading up I-65 to Bowling Green for another outrageous meal at the National Corvette Museum in on Thursday, May 18. Chef Josh Poling of Hickory & Oak and chef Eric Cotton of Cotton BBQ will be creating a night of large format meats along with cigars and a cash bar. This event also benefits the RMLC’s charitable arm plus The Buddy House.
As an add-on, participants can opt to head up a little early for a VIP afternoon of driving on the Corvette race track beginning at 1 p.m. If that doesn’t get you revved up for an epic evening of eating, I don’t know what will. Hit the gas and buy your ticket at the event website before they wave the checkered flag on sales.