Florida-based restaurant industry veteran Evan Darnell refers to himself as the “Secretary of Steak” of a national group that calls itself the Red Meat Lovers Club. Darnell came up with the idea of the club as a lark while at Tulane, a playful response to the college’s SAVE (Students Advocating Vegetarian Eating) club. He and his friends planned fun, meat-centric menus and realized that they could actually do some good raising funds for local charities as part of their gluttonous endeavors.
The club went into retirement until Darnell restarted it in New York in 2017, and every month since then, the group has planned a dinner event somewhere around the country, even during the pandemic. Different charities have been the beneficiaries of almost a million dollars in donations from the proceeds of the monthly dinners, which often feature guest chefs preparing menus that would make Paul McCartney shake in his Beatle boots.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Darnell is bringing his merry band of pork shanksters to Nashville for his third RMLC dinner in as many years, featuring guest chefs Matt Bolus of The 404 Kitchen and Carey Bringle of the Peg Leg Porker barbecue empire of restaurants. Darnell and the RMLC have a relationship with Casa de Montecristo, the South Florida-based cigar company with a string of retail locations and smoking lounges around the country. For one night only, their shop at 600 Ninth Ave. S. in the Gulch will be converted into Montecristo Steak House, as 100 ticket holders will convene for an evening of frivolity and charity.
If you’re picturing a throng of guys drinking whiskey, chomping on cigars and bingeing on unhealthy amounts of meat, well, you’re right on the money, but at least they’ll be doing it for a good cause — the Jevon Kearse Foundation. The beloved ex-Titan will be the guest of honor that evening, and The Freak’s charitable outreach to children in his home community of Fort Myers, Fla., has been impressive through the years.
Bolus and Bringle have collaborated on a menu of large-format dishes that Darnell describes as “a meat mountain with views of deliciousness. We don’t really believe in salads.” In truth, the “salad” course is listed as being a “whole roasted alligator.” Buffalo Trace will provide libations throughout the evening, and Montecristo will provide the stogies. The Alex Murphy Trio will also entertain during the event.
While gathering for fun, food and fellowship is a highlight, the real goal is to raise at least $10,000 through a combination of raffles and live and silent auctions, which I’m told can get pretty raucous after all that whiskey and meat drunkenness sets in. If you attend, bring your checkbook (does anybody still have one of those?) and be prepared to be goaded into bidding by a 6-foot-4 former defensive lineman who seeks to separate you from your money. Again, for a good cause.
A big part of how the RMLC raises funds is through dinner sponsorships, and they’re always seeking out support. Sponsorships include multiple seats to the dinner, including the special add-on option of a special A-5 wagyu beef course. Sponsorship details and regular tickets are available at the event website. There’s also the option to extend the fun to two days by signing up to take part in an RMLC food crawl of Nashville with stops at multiple restaurants along the way.
I figure this post is now long enough that if you haven’t clicked away yet out of concern for your arteries, you probably want to see the menu. Pop a Lipitor, find a safe place to sit and take a look at this gourmand wonderland:
Montecristo Steak Menu by Matt Bolus and Carey Bringle
Hors d'oeuvres:
Pimento Cheese on Sailor Crackers
Sliders
Peg Leg Smoked Wings
Salad Course:
Whole Roasted Alligators
crawfish gastrique | arugula | citrus
Entrees:
Whole Roasted Hog
Smoked Prime Rib Loins
Sides:
Jalapeño Cheese Grits
Collard Greens and Benton's Ham
Mexican Street Corn
Dessert:
Duck Fat Caramel Brownies
Special A5 Wagyu Course offered for VIP guests
The fun begins at 7 p.m. and runs until the last bid is paid for.