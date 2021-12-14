Downtown Nashville’s The George Jones — a museum, restaurant and bar that honored the talents of legendary performer known as “The Possum” and “No Show” — has permanently closed.
The business began operations in The District at 128 Second Ave. N. in 2015.
Jones, known for enduring country hits including “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” among many others, died in April 2013 in Nashville due to multiple health concerns.
Owners of The George Jones note on the business’s Instagram page that COVID-19 concerns, employee challenges and a difficult comeback attempt following the 2020 Christmas morning bombing led to the decision to close.
“It has been a difficult 2 years for so many — our company has been no different,” the post reads. “From the pandemic (and the starts and stops there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago — we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners. As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least) to make a business viable.”
Charlottesville, Virginia-based Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC owns the building from which The George Jones operated, having paid $18 million for it in November 2016, according to Metro records.