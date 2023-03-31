First, full disclosure: I’m a member of the Nashville Community Engagement Council of The Giving Kitchen, where I'm joined by more than a dozen local hospitality leaders and others associated with the food and beverage industry. I do this because I believe strongly in the Atlanta-based organization's mission to provide access to financial support and a network of helpful community resources to food service workers, a traditionally underserved class of workers in most cities.
Since adding Nashville as their second focus city in 2021, The Giving Kitchen provided $141,864 in support across 71 grants to Nashville food service workers in 2022, providing 113 months of rental assistance to workers who struggle to get by in the tight housing market in this town. The organizations capacity to assist has now reached beyond Atlanta and Nashville, and they are accepting requests for aid from anyone who wants to apply.
In addition to direct grants, they also maintain a robust network of other local businesses who recognize the fragility of life in the food service industry, creating a multiplier on top of what they contribute financially to our community.
That is why I am asking you to consider helping out their efforts by attending their first major fundraising event here in Nashville. Tennessee Tasting will be a really delicious and fun event on Sunday, April 23, from 5 until 9 p.m. at The Bedford, an events facility at 4319 Sidco Dr.
Your $150 ticket will help out The Giving Kitchen, and by extension, the food workers that help make Nashville such a wonderful city to live in. You ticket also entitles you to cocktails, beer, wine, mocktails and small plate tastings from some of the cities best restaurants and chefs who also believe strongly in TGK’s mission.
Here’s a list of some of the talented culinarians who have stepped up to the proverbial plate:
The Bach Bar • Alyssa Gangeri of Buttermilk Ranch • Jarvan Springer of Ole Red • Adriana Ortega of Succulent Tacos • Gerard Craft of Pastaria • Leigh Smith of Eastleigh Desserts • Ben Tyson of Patchwork Nashville • Tandy Wilson of City House • Jennifer Sheets of Frothy Monkey • Julio Hernandez of Maíz De La Vida • Julius Gilbert of Mere Bulles • Tyler Alkins of Love & Exile • Strategic Hospitality
You’ll note that there are some James Beard winners and nominees among that list, but more importantly, a bunch of great chefs who care about giving back to the community. Attendees will enjoy music from Brassfield along with the opportunity to hobnob with the chefs while sampling some outstanding food. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, so email Amy Crowell at amy@thegivingkitchen.org if you’re interested.
Purchase tickets on the event website — and consider telling some friends about it, just like I’m doing here.