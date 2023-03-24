Your dog probably does so many good things for you that they really deserve a treat. How about three hours of frolicking around the 1,120 acres of the Hermitage, the former home of President Andrew Jackson? And because you’ve been good too, you also deserve an afternoon of whiskey, beer and wine tasting as part of the Sip of History event put on by the Hermitage and The Tennessee Whiskey Trail.
The tasting event will run 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and will feature more than 20 Tennessee distilleries plus local beers and wines. Dog-centric events are planned throughout the event, and there will be a fenced dog park for some off-leash play if your pup is well-mannered. Your ticket to the tasting includes admission to the grounds and access to the historic trails of the estate, food from FKS Kitchen, lawn games and live music from Callie McCullough. Big Machine Distillery will offer a specialty cocktail for sale as well as additional food available for purchase.
A professional photographer will be on-site for owner/doggie portraits, and Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery will give away doggie bandanas with Ranger Stitch on hand to personalize it for your pup. They say every dog has his day, and April 1 looks like that might be the day!
Here’s the list of participating distilleries in case you still need convincing:
- Big Machine Distillery
- B.R. Distilling
- Company Distilling
- Corsair Distillery
- Dam Whiskey
- George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey
- Jack Daniel’s
- Junction 35 Spirits
- Leatherwood Distillery
- Lost State Distilling
- Leiper's Fork Distillery
- Mossback Distilling
- Nashville Craft Distillery
- Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery
- Old Dominick Distillery
- Old Forge Distillery
- Old Glory Distilling
- Ole Smoky Distillery
- Old Tennessee Distilling
- Pennington Distilling
- Post Modern Spirits
- Prichard’s Distillery
- Roaring River Distillery
- Standard Proof Whiskey
- Short Mountain Distillery
- Sugarlands Distilling
- Tennessee Legend
- Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey
Tickets are selling fast, so get yours today!