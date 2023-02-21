First off, a mea culpa. It’s bad enough that the powers that be gave Black History Month the shortest month on the calendar, but now I’ve gone and waited until the last few days of February to let you know about a promotion that will end when the page turns to March. In my defense, I didn’t find out about Urbaanite and MOJO Marketing + PR’s Shop Jefferson Street initiative until late last week, and I’ve crammed it into the editorial schedule so that you can have at least a few days to take advantage of the opportunity.
A dozen of the more than 50 Black-owned businesses along historic Jefferson Street have joined together to create a shopping passport that you can get stamped as you visit these establishments between now (well, actually starting Feb. 1, my bad) and the end of the month. Once your passport is at least half-filled, you can share it online using the hashtags #UrbaaniteShopJeffersonStreet, #urbaanite and #mojomarketing to be entered into a drawing to win a $250 gift card. The more stamps you get, the more entries you’ll have in the contest, so get to walking!
Participating businesses include galleries, boutiques, the Jefferson Street Museum and of potential special interest to Bites readers — restaurants and a cocktail lounge. Here’s the complete list:
- Alkebu-Lan Images
- College Crib
- Kingdom Cafe and Grill
- Official Wings
- Ooh Wee Bar B Que
- The Jefferson Street Sound
- Yay Yay’s Cafe
- Jubilee Florists
- WoodCuts
- One Drop Ink
- The Tennessee Tribune