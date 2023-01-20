The Phila Awards are a locally organized program that recognizes members of the Nashville community who make the city a better place to live through food. Each individual award is named for someone who has made a lifelong impact on the community, and the entire program honors Phila Hach, the legendary Middle Tennessee chef who was profiled in this article by Jennifer Justus in 2021. The Scene is a proud sponsor of the awards and is pleased to announce the winners for 2022.
Here are the worthy recipients:
Ruth Williams Flour Power Award
In honor of Phila’s partner in thyme for almost 60 years, this award celebrates a person, group or organization that uses food/cooking/restaurants to inspire, empower, or support women seeking a better future.
Rokeisha Bryant of Café Momentum Nashville
The Najat Al Zahawi Nation United Award
This award celebrates a person, group, or organization using food to comfort, welcome, and empower those who seek an inclusive and equitable community table.
Adrianne Wright of Rosie
The Patti Myint Cooking Up Award
This award celebrates the person, group or organization that best exemplifies Patti and Phila’s spirit for using their food/cooking skills to improve, assist, and/or support their community.
Mark Dickerson + Kevin Meilkhe Donelson Café & Catering
The Tallu Quinn Serving Spoon Award
In honor of Phila and Tallu’s desire to feed everyone they met, this award celebrates a person, group, or organization that uses food/cooking/restaurants to address hunger, food insecurity, and/or self-sufficiency.
Signe Anderson + the Nutrition Team at TN Justice Center
Congratulations to these deserving winners!