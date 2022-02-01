Since opening in 2016, Urban Cowboy Nashville has been an adults-only bed-and-breakfast offering a highly curated experience in East Nashville. With its motto of “arrive as strangers, leave as friends,” the Public House out back was a welcome addition for cocktails and bites on a first-come, first-served basis later that year.
Along the way the New York-based luxury property built a reputation for partnering with pop-ups like its current residency known for its wood-fired pizza, Roberta’s, which is slated to open a brick-and-mortar location in 12South. Back in the summer, By the Bottle hung its hat within the boutique’s parlor for wine lovers. Since the wine pop-up moved to the Van Dyke in December, Urban Cowboy has created its own standalone wine bar, Urban Cowboy Nashville’s Parlor Wine Bar.
Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., the Parlor Wine Bar is the perfect place to enjoy a bottle of wine by the fire in a cozy, intimate and chicly designed space.
“Everyone is welcome, sommeliers and wine novices alike, to enjoy a carefully curated and ever-rotating selection of sustainable, all-natural and biodynamic wines and wine-based cocktails, served by the bottle or by the glass,” says Parlor Wine Bar director Carly Summers, whose mission is to highlight natural wines — particularly those either produced in small batches or created sustainably.
Summers lives in East Nashville and recognizes the spirit of community the area holds dear. “It feels like a living room, and that’s what we want,” she says, describing the Parlor’s vibe as a “comfy place where people can come and have wine, and not be intimidated.”
“Wine is really cool," says Summers. "There’s so many varietals that I’m constantly tasting something new. I like to learn at the same time as our guests.”
Selecting from an array of portfolios from local distributors such as 100% Italiano, AOC and Lipman Brothers, Summers says she likes to change up the menu weekly.
As for Summers' rotating music pairings, expect live jazz performances every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Throughout February, performer residencies include the Airbud Trio on Wednesdays, Mike the Pianist on Fridays and Marmalade Jazz on Sundays. For listings of additional performances, check out @urbancowboyparlorbar on Instagram.
Don’t count on hearing Marmalade Jazz on Super Bowl Sunday, however, as the Parlor will be closed. Instead, sip, savor and slurp to Marmalade Jazz for a special Valentine’s Day pop-up with oysters and wine co-hosted by the folks from Germantown favorite Henrietta Red from 4 to 9 p.m. Indulge on whites and bubbles by the glass — 10 percent off bottles will be offered with the purchase of a pizza from Roberta's between 4 and 9, or until sold out. Well-known tintype photographer Robbie Stillwell will also be on hand to commemorate the occasion.