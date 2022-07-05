Nashville Hot. Toasted Fenugreek and Chocolate. Pussy Willow. Lokelani Alabanza doesn’t just make ice cream — she makes scoopable, edible art, finding inspiration for her delicious innovations from vintage cookbooks, old family recipes and ingredients from around the world.
Pastry chef Alabanza founded Saturated Ice Cream in 2020 after being laid off at the beginning of the pandemic — I wrote about that here — and over the past two years her plant-based, CBD-laced ice creams have been celebrated by reputable food and culture publications including Food52, Cherry Bombe and Oxford American (where she shared the recipe for that toasted Fenugreek and Chocolate ice cream).
Right now the only way to get Saturated Ice Cream is via the occasional pop-up or by sliding into Alabanza’s DMs to order, but this month we have four chances to easily indulge! Alabanza is hosting four ice cream socials at Dozen Bakery, offering a different ice cream creation every Tuesday in July.
Here’s what’s on the menu:
- July 5: Affogato and biscotti
- July 12: Ice cream sandwiches made with cookies or milk bread buns
- July 19: Ice cream sundaes
- July 26: Ice cream social at-home kits
The ice cream parties start at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m., and Dozen will have all their mouthwatering usuals, too. One recent seasonal addition, for example, is a blueberry chess pie made with Blue Honey Farms blueberries. Come to think of it, I bet that’s great à la mode.