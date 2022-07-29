Last year, I gave a Writer's Choice Best of Nashville Award to Music City Brew Hop, a real public service that provides transportation between local craft breweries to allow beer fans to sample different quaffs without worrying about how to get home safely. The brainchild of Adam Smith, the green trolley previously made hourly stops on a regular schedule at seven breweries primarily located east and north of downtown.
Recently, they’ve doubled your options by adding a second trolley that covers a new septet of breweries (including one that’s technically a cidery). They have named it the West Route, although almost all the stops are south of downtown. I guess it is west of the previous itinerary, so we’ll let it slide.
The new additions to the roster of brewery stops are Yee-Haw Brewing, Tennessee Brew Works, New Heights Brewery, Fait La Force, Jackalope — The Ranch, Diskin Cider and Tailgate Music Row, and you can buy a ticket to jump on and off the trolley Friday through Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.
Tickets are listed on the website at $39, but when I checked bookings, you can find cheaper prices — $30 is what’s currently listed. You can also buy two-day passes that will let you try out both routes for a weekend of hoppy happiness. Even better, some of the breweries offer discounts for Music City Brew Hop patrons, so when you consider these specials plus the cost of Ubering between multiple breweries, you really can’t afford not to take advantage of this offering.
Grab your seat on the trolley today at the Music City Brew Hop website!