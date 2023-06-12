The Nashville dining scene is filled with a plethora of opportunities for hungry diners, from rosé all day at a downtown bistro to breakfast with an Italian cooking icon to a sassy brunch and a fundraiser for an important cause. Read along and pick your pleasure!
First off is a monthlong celebration of the pink stuff at The Hampton Social, the homage to NYC’s Balthazar just steps from the Cumberland in SoBro. They’re kicking off summer with their third commemoration of National Rosé Month by taking the concept of “rosé all day” to a whole different level with a month of special deals.
During their 30 Days of Rosé, the bistro will feature a special rosé-focused cocktail menu including The Rosépolitan, Rosé Royale and Rosé Sangria. Happy hours from 3 until 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday will offer half-off on glasses of H Rosé and their signature pizzas, plus live music in the bar. They’re also featuring their own private label of rosé, if that gives you an idea of how much they run through, so you know that there's a place to go to get in the pink.
Fans of Saturday afternoon cooking shows on PBS (like me!) are probably familiar with Lidia Bastianich, the author of many Italian cookbooks and the host of Lidia’s Kitchen. The segment in which she answers questions from her viewers is always one of my favorite parts of the weekend, as her occasionally acerbic responses cut right through the BS to get to the point. “How do you properly drain pasta? Gladys, have you ever heard of a colander?! Sheesh.”
She (Lidia, not Gladys) will be visiting our local PBS affiliate, Nashville Public Television at 161 Rains Ave., on Thursday, June 22, for a special fundraising event. In honor of her upcoming book, Lidia's From Our Family Table to Yours: More Than 100 Recipes Made With Love for All Occasions, NPT will host a morning meal in Studio A from 7:30 until 9 a.m. where attendees can meet and greet the restaurateur. Individual $80 tickets are available at the WNPT website, and proceeds benefit the station’s cultural, educational and civic programs.
We’ve got a late addition to the list of Pride-related opportunities that I shared last week. In partnership with The Trevor Project and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, the Kimpton Aertson Hotel will kick off a lineup of BrunchOUT shows across the nation this month with a drag show headlined by NYC’s mermaid pop star, Lagoona Bloo, on Saturday, June 25, from noon until 3 p.m.
Bloo, who has appeared on The Voice and America’s Got Talent, will entertain with three local drag performers at what will surely be a festive afternoon of cocktails, brunchy food, sassy songs and a silent auction to benefit The Trevor Project. Tickets are $90 and include a seated brunch meal and two cocktails. Buy your tickets at the event website.
Finally, Two Hands wants to make sure Nashville keeps the Covenant community in the forefront of our hearts and thoughts with a special evening event on Monday, June 26. Two Hands to Give: A Night Out to Support will be a fundraiser at Two Hands in the Gulch at 606 Eighth Ave. S. from 6 until 9 p.m.
Your $65 ticket entitles you to passed appetizers, a welcome glass of prosecco and live music performances from Marty Crum, Jim Ferguson and Sam Levine. A portion of all ticket sales and 10 percent of additional food sales will be donated to Covenant survivors through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Additionally, The Spark Collection will be on site selling jewelry with 10 percent of jewelry sales going to support Covenant survivors. Let them know you’re still thinking about them!