As the calendar turns to June, Nashville is showing its Pride with events all over the city. From a superstar chefs dinner to drag shows to a new bartending competition and more, it’s gonna be a fabulous month!
Last year, a quintet of local LGBTQ chefs came together to present The Feast of the Fabulous Five as a fundraiser for Nashville Launch Pad, and this year they’re going even bigger. The Supper of the Sensational Seven will be held on Sunday, June 12, at The Mockingbird Nashville beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to benefitting Nashville Launch Pad, the five-course dinner will benefit Street Works, another important nonprofit that assists the local LGBTQ community.
Here is the talented cadre of chefs coming together to throw this festive event:
- Chef Arnold Myint — Owner, International Market
- Chef Star Maye — Owner, Ellen 1929 (opening soon)
- Chef Brian Riggenbach — Co-Owner, Mockingbird Nashville and soon-to-open Tio Fun Mexican Munchies
- Chef David Andrews — Owner, D’Andrews Bakery
- Adam LaClave and Zach Van Nieuwenhuyze — Owners, Mystic Picnic Wine Bar
- Chef Tracey Bloom — Owner, Tracey Bloom Catering
In addition to the meal, your $125 ticket entitles you to a welcome cocktail courtesy of Uncle Nearest and a Bailey’s dessert drink. (There’s even a rumor that Suzy Wong may show up to join in the fun!) This dinner sold out quickly last year, so it’s imperative that you buy yours in advance from the event website.
As talented as the fabulous Ms. Wong is, she might have some competition courtesy of 5 Points Diner, who are presenting two consecutive days of drag shows on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. There will be two seatings each day, with the first show running from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by an encore from 1 until 3 p.m.
Saturday’s show will feature Penny Vain, Veronika Electronika and Chyna as entertainment followed by a country music-themed gala on Sunday to kick off CMA Week with Veronika Electronika as Dolly, Trinity Monroe as Wynonna, and Dakota St. James as Patsy.
Seating will be available beginning 30 minutes before each show, with bar and table spots offered on a first-come-first-served basis. A limited number of VIP tables will be available in advance at the ticketing links above, and admission will be $20 at the door based on available capacity.
Also on the East Side, Snooze A.M. Eatery™ is celebrating Pride Month with a campaign titled "Everyone Is Welcome at Our Table" at their restaurant at 969 Main St. The restaurant chain is engaging their employees with specific inclusive and ally training, and the group is partnering with The Trevor Project to support efforts to address suicides among LGBTQ youth.
Over the past two years, the restaurant group has donated more than $70,000 to The Trevor Project, and has committed to supporting the organization again this year. They will do this independent of whether you eat there or not, but it would sure be nice if you could drop by for a meal and to thank them for their good works!
Finally, the Dolly Parton-inspired rooftop pool bar and restaurant White Limozeen is throwing a new bartending competition on Monday, June 20, from 4 until 8 p.m. The inaugural Nashville Piña Colad-Off will benefit Music City PrEP Clinic as mixologists from some of the city’s best bars will gather on the roof to create their best piña coladas using Appleton Rum. Attendees can sample drinks from the assembled bartenders and vote for their choice of the best of the best. Guests can also enjoy free open swim at the Governor’s Pool, which is a heckuva perk at this popular spot. Local DJ Dame Luz will be spinning tunes, and guests can stick around for an afterparty. Tickets for entry are only $10 and can be purchased via Resy.