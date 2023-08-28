Nashville food fans have a smorgasbord of event choices coming up over the next couple of weeks. From a TV chef collaboration to free slices and a festival devoted to the vegetarian lifestyle, we can help you pack your culinary calendar. Read on for the deets (and the beets!).
Jamie Lynch, former Top Chef contestant and chef-partner at Church & Union, is teaming up with two Hell’s Kitchen survivors for a week of collaboration with a special Top Chef x Hell’s Kitchen Takeover. Lynch will be joined in the kitchen by Dafne Mejia, who was a finalist on Season 21, and local hero Alex Belew, who was the winner of that season of Gordon Ramsay’s culinary boot camp.
Together the trio of chefs will execute a special four-course prix-fixe menu paired with cocktails from Off Hours Bourbon from Aug. 28 through the end of the week. Mejia will kick off the proceedings with a Burrata and Golden Beet Uovo Raviolo, followed by Belew’s Miso Ora King Salmon. Lynch takes over the main with a Whiskey Brined Duck, and Church & Union’s lead pastry chef Emily Wilson will bring the meal home with a Brûléed Maple Eclair. The meal is priced at $85 per person, and reservations are encouraged, although walk-ins will be welcome as well.
If you’re a fan of free food, specifically from Five Points Pizza, you’ll want to circle Tuesday, Sept. 5, on your calendar, as both locations of the beloved pizzeria will celebrate the 12th edition of their Free Slice Night from 5 until 7 p.m. At the walkup counter at 4100 Charlotte Ave. and the window in Five Points at 1012 Woodland St., the fine folks at Five Points will be handing out free slices of cheese and pepperoni pies as a thank you to their loyal fan base.
“We had no idea this would become an annual event when we held our first Free Slice Night to get the word out about the opening of the slice window on the East Side nine years ago,” says Tara Tieman, co-owner of Five Points Pizza in the official announcement/invitation. “It’s now just become a fun way to celebrate our anniversary every year and to give back to our customers and the community at both locations. We’re hoping for a big turnout this year since our anniversary happens to also be National Cheese Pizza Day, but the line moves really quickly. We’re looking forward to a great night.”
Customers will be limited to one free slice of cheese or pepperoni per person.
Don’t stand between chef Matt Bolus, a hunk of meat and a grill, lest you get run over or singed. The 404 Kitchen's meat master is teaming up with the Spanish Torres Winery for what they are calling a Meat, Meat, and More Meat Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 13. For five generations, the Torres family has created fine wines, and I love pairing Spanish wines with meat, so this should be a match made in heaven. Here’s the menu they have put together:
Bear Creek Farm Head Cheese — citrus zest, saffron, pistachio, Dijon
Wine Pairing: Pazo Das Bruxas 2022
Lamb Tartare — Black garlic fig aioli, onion, cinnamon, parsley
Wine Pairing: Celeste Crianza 2018
Dry-Aged Steak — Dates, piquillo peppers, arugula, roasted sweet potatoes
Wine Pairing: Secret Del Priorat 2019
Dolce de Leche — orange duck fat caramel
Pairing: House Designed Specialty Cocktail w/ Torres Magdala orange liqueur
Dish substitutions will be allowed to accommodate those patrons who might not have such a carnivorous bent, but who still want to enjoy some Torres wines at the dinner, which will cost $125 per person. Hold your place at the table here.
In a bit of unintentional counter-programming to the previous event, Nashville VegFest is coming to East Park on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a day extolling the benefits of a plant-based, healthy, cruelty-free lifestyle. The free event will feature food trucks serving vegan fare for sale along with live music, face-painting and a family fun zone.
Presented by The Gentle Barn, Nashville VegFest invites any curious about or considering making the switch to a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle to learn about the benefits of living without depending on animals for food.
Finally, chef Julia Sullivan of Henrietta Red is inviting two of her friends into her kitchen for a weekend pop-up event Saturday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 16. Sydney Benjamin and Derron Clark are local chefs behind the “'Scuits” biscuit takeover that will happen at Henrietta Red that weekend. (Note: not to be confused with "squits," a term you should not try to Google, but if you do, pay no attention to what it means in British slang. Dang, you did it, didn’t you? Pay it no mind!)
The duo will join the Henrietta Red kitchen for a selection of what are promised to be amazing biscuits along with specialty brunch items with Southern flair. You’ll need to make a reservation for each person at your table at Resy, but it should definitely be worth it!